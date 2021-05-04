“Patients always value the vocational doctor who strives to care for and understand them”

Share

Francisco Jesús Fernández-Guisasola Muñiz has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Oviedo and a Doctor cum laude from the same University. He is a Specialist in Homeopathy from the Faculty of Medicine of Valladolid and a Master’s in Acupuncture from the Faculty of Medicine of Zaragoza. As a teacher, he was a visiting professor at the Department of Medicine of the University of Oviedo and in the Master of Acupuncture at the Faculty of Medicine of Zaragoza. He has published several books and numerous scientific articles; He is founder and co-editor of the journal Aesculapius and belongs to the Editorial Committee of the International Journal of Acupuncture, having been the former journal Homeopathy Clinic. He has also presented numerous papers at various national and international conferences. He was Secretary General of the Illustrious Official College of Physicians of Asturias from 2013 to 2021. Currently, and for thirty years, he has practiced medicine in his private clinic in Oviedo.

Currently, most of the future doctors who perform the MIR have the objective of obtaining a sufficient grade to be able to specialize in some area and there are few who are interested in family medicine, what do you think this is due to?

The CFM specialty is highly undervalued due to ignorance. In college, during the career, much more emphasis is placed on specialties and it seems that being a general practitioner is a minor step; Thus, recent graduates assume — wrongly — that they can have a better professional career with other specialties.

Due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19, there are some professionals who believe that “the ship of Primary Care has sunk”, to what extent do you agree with that statement?

No way. The PC continues to be the first step in patient care. The Family Physician – formerly known as the «General Practitioner» – is the one who has the first contact with the patient, the one who must know him in all his breadth and integrity. The specialties “sectorize” the patient; in AP he is seen and studied as a whole.

Do you think that primary care is the great forgotten of the administrations?

Undoubtedly. The Administration relegates it when it does not worry about providing it adequately, which would imply reducing the number of patients, increasing the time of attention for each appointment and filling all the losses instead of accumulating places.

Do you think it is well valued? Not only for the patients, but also with respect to the other specialties.

Patients always value the vocational physician who strives to care for and understand them. Colleagues, in general, value well-trained professionals whatever their specialty.

With the arrival of the new coronavirus, family medicine has had to adapt to this new situation and one of the measures has been the telephone appointment. Do you think this measure is here to stay or, on the contrary, do you think it is a temporary measure until the pandemic passes?

Unfortunately, it has come to stay, although I trust that only for some cases. The Code of Medical Deontology (Medical Ethics Guide) is very clear when in its article 26.3 it says: «The clinical practice of medicine through consultations exclusively by letter, telephone, radio, press or internet, is contrary to the ethical norms. Correct action inevitably implies personal and direct contact between the doctor and the patient. The pandemic has made this personal and direct contact more flexible, but, when everything returns to normal, it will have to be relegated to specific situations and not “for everything”, as is now the case.

To what extent do you consider that direct contact with the patient is necessary in a consultation?

It is a must. The anamnesis is not only exploring the patient, it is listening to him and noticing how he expresses himself. The human being communicates not only with words, but also with gestures, expressions … I remember a teacher telling us that the first information that the patient transmitted to us and that could be assessed was how he greeted us.

Focusing on the ailments or pathologies, which are usually the most frequent in the patients you treat?

The usual ones of all medical consultations: in acute, pain and infection; in chronic, of all kinds: hypertension, depression, rheumatism, etc.

You are also a specialist in homeopathic therapies, when would you recommend them?

Homeopathy is one more therapeutic weapon in the hands of the doctor. In some cases, homeopathic medicines may be the only treatment; in others, they complement conventional treatment. The physician should always choose what is most useful for the patient with the least risk of undesirable effects. It is essential to comply with the axiom of «primum non nocere» (first do no harm), but always based on experience and evidence in order to – paraphrase Hippocrates – try to «cure if possible, relieve frequently and always comfort».

