At noon on March 22, the statement on the pandemic published twice a day by the Coahuila government reported a confirmed case of covid-19 in the state, now in the city of Monclova, 200 kilometers from the Coahuilense capital. .

Was expected. As of that date, nine cases had been confirmed in Saltillo and Torreón, so it seemed logical that the virus would reach the third largest city in the state. The patient, the statement said, had a history of travel to the United States.

The one for that day was a routine newsletter. But in reality it was a warning of a tragedy: less than a week later, the Monclova cases would constitute the largest mass outbreak of covid-19 in a hospital in the country, with 21 of its workers infected, this investigation by Mexicanos Contra points out. Corruption and Impunity (MCCI).

Incidentally, Monclova (population: 380 thousand inhabitants) would become the Mexican city with the highest per capita rate of the disease, and the case revealed the inability of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) to adequately care for a patient, which caused contagions among its staff, and to channel reliable information to decision makers in Mexico City, who in turn would fail to report to the public about that outbreak. Following is a reconstruction of the case by Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity.

This coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed two lives so far, began when a patient, ex-trailer driver who lived in Piedras Negras, but made frequent trips to Monclova, was admitted to the emergency area of ​​the General Hospital of Zona No .7 of the IMSS. Such an event occurred on March 15, according to a letter that doctors and nurses from the hospital published on social networks at the end of that month to denounce the serious situation they were experiencing in the hospital.

That letter, whose authenticity has been verified with hospital workers, began to circulate on Monday, March 30 and reported an infected patient.or, the absence of protective equipment in the clinic and what the workers saw as an attempt by the federal government to blame the doctors for the disastrous handling of a case in which the driver and one of the doctors have already died. who tried it.

“You don’t need medical knowledge to know where the responsibility was,” the workers said.

The letter reports that the patient was reviewed on day 15 and after an x-ray he was diagnosed with pneumonia. A hospital doctor said the patient reported a recent trip to Chicago, and an evaluation from the Intensive Care area concluded a probable picture of covid-19, so isolation was recommended. But the hospital was not prepared for this measure, because the isolation was improvised in the Emergency Department, an area where many people transit.

Since the probable case of covid-19 was assessed, hospital workers asked the director of the clinic, Dr. Ulises Mendoza, that the patient be transferred to an apartment, placed in rigorous isolation, and that a test be performed. .

In other words, for a week, a person infected with covid-19 was in contact with at least a dozen doctors and nurses, who in turn were in contact with other hospital patients, while working with a shortage of masks, gloves and antibacterial gel.

On March 19 the patient had to be connected to a ventilator because his health condition worsened, but there is no report that even this has caused a reaction from the Institute. TO Although the IMSS has a certified laboratory to carry out tests, at the Hospital de La Raza in Mexico City, the samples were never sent. The test had to be practiced by Sanitary Jurisdiction 4, which depends on the Coahuila Health Secretariat, and which was sent to the State Laboratory of Public Health, in Saltillo. On March 22 she returned: she was positive.

“During this week the staff of the three emergency shifts had (sic) contact with that patient,” says the letter from the workers.

Even when the disease was confirmed on March 22, the hospital management would take another day to order the patient’s transfer to another area, where he would eventually be isolated. That happened until the 23rd, eight days after admission.

That same day, the director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, published a video on his Twitter account aimed at Institute workers in which he recognized at least 10 protests carried out in various states to demand protection equipment, protests that he described as “legitimate demand ” In the video, the official showed some components of those equipment, such as an N95 mask, gloves and a suit.

“We must take care of you first,” said Robledo and presumed that since before the World Health Organization decreed the epidemic (March 11) “We were already working” to deal with the coronavirus. If the workers did not feel protected, he added, it was because the information was not reaching them.

When Robledo published the video, at least two doctors from hospital No. 7 were beginning to accuse symptoms of covid-19 and the next day, on Tuesday, March 24, hospital workers took to the streets to report the lack of protective equipment for attend to those infections.

They asked for full suits, masks, boots, glasses, gloves, face masks, antibacterial gel. The same that Robledo had said was already being distributed.

“There is little material, but it is not enough for all the staff”, Nurse Roberto Ramos told the Vanguardia newspaper. For those days, he added, an area was not yet conditioned to isolate patients suspected of carrying covid-19.

IMSS sources noted that what little material there was could be quickly run out because it was rationed by hospital management or because workers quickly ran out of supplies and the clinic was not resupplied.

The state and municipal government intervened with the IMSS delegation in Coahuila to ask for the hospital to be enabled as one that could receive covid-19 patients, but it was until March 25 –when the infected patient had been there for ten days– that measures were announced that were only just beginning to be implemented.

By then, the state Health Secretary was beginning to notice a risk scenario and applied tests to two doctors who attended the patient. One from the emergency department and a doctor who provides services in the radiodiagnosis area, that is, two areas where “patient zero” had been.

The tests were announced as positive on Thursday, March 26. The doctors had already been placed in home isolation since they suspected their probable spread of covid-19, according to the Coahuila government. But IMSS officials who tried to trace the origin of this contagion were looking outside the hospital, at the social events to which the doctors had attended, asking about recent trips.

Since many doctors who work at the IMSS also do so at other hospitals – at the ISSSTE, from the state or private system – recent inquiries were also investigated in these clinics. They searched different sides, except inside the hospital where a covid-19 patient was dying.

On March 27, “Patient Zero” died. It was the first death by covid-19 in Coahuila. That day the state government bulletin was “clean”, with no new cases reported.

The next day the bomb exploded. At 7 pm, the Coahuila Health Secretariat announced seven new cases in Monclova “by local contagion”. All were workers at the IMSS Hospital No. 7 in Monclova. With 10 cases in Monclova, the third city in the state already had almost as many as the sum of Torreón (7) and Saltillo (6).

It was the beginning of an avalanche. At least 20 tests had already been performed on clinic staff by the state Health Secretariat, which was the first agency to glimpse the massive contagion in the hospital.

On Sunday March 29, the governor of Coahuila, Miguel Ángel Riquelme traveled to Monclova for a meeting with Social Security officials and commanders of the Army and National Guard, where it was decided to apply a sanitary fence to the hospital that has 234 beds, and in the environments of infected people.

The data presented by Riquelme at that meeting no longer left any doubt that the greatest contagion of covid-19 had occurred in Monclova. inside a Mexican hospital. At noon on Sunday 29 the president announced 10 new cases, all by community contagion. In the afternoon, the state government would announce another one.

The week closed with 21 cases in the city of Monclova. But there was an indication that covid-19 had already left the General Hospital of Zone No. 7, where it had entered two weeks earlier.

An internal report of the IMSS, verified with two sources with access to the document, points out the positive result to covid-19 of 19 people within the hospital: the “zero patient” and the two doctors who treated him, but also 5 emergency doctors, one more from another area, 5 nurses, 2 nurses, a stretcher-bearer, a social worker and a fellow. All these specialties within the health personnel, by the way, were mentioned by Robledo as “the great family” of the IMSS that should be protected.

The document is a memorandum informing about a review of the probable cases of covid-19 carried out by officials of the IMSS delegation in Coahuila, who also reports that one of the doctors whose test was positive, Dr. Gualberto Reyes de la Cruz, had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and connected to a ventilator.

But if the data from the state government indicated 21 cases of this coronavirus in Monclova, and the internal report of the IMSS reported the contagion of 18 workers and one patient at Hospital No. 7, that meant that there were two people already with positive tests outside of the hospital, possibly in the familiar surroundings of the workerss. The document indicates that there were at least 45 contacts of the infected people.

A detail caught the attention in the press conference that Riquelme led after the meeting. The Governor announced the conversion of IMSS Hospital No. 7 into a center to attend to covid-19 cases. It was strange to see the governor of a state report on actions of the federal health system, but the explanation is simple: No official from IMSS headquarters had yet appeared in the city. The highest-ranking director of the Institute was the delegate in Coahuila, Leopoldo Santillán.

That Sunday, March 29, it was announced that more tests would be performed, but it was not enough for all the clinic workers, many of whom had already stopped going to work. 60 of them were disabled, either by contagion or because they were considered potential cases.

On Monday the 30th, the statement from the state government reported only one more confirmed case in Monclova, and that day for the first time the massive contagion was addressed by the federal Ministry of Health. In his 7 pm conference, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell mentioned the situation in the IMSS hospital, but it was evident that he was not clear about the nature of the outbreak: attributed the first infection from a clinic doctor to a “Private consultation outside the hospital”, not to an exhibition inside.

López-Gatell’s statement angered workers at the hospital in Monclova. They saw an attempt to throw the blame on the lack of care of one of the doctors and not on the precarious equipment and facilities that they suffer in that hospital.

Because the IMSS internal memorandum on the review carried out at the hospital, which accounts for 19 confirmed cases, specifically mentions that one of them was a “patient with death”. There were more clues to verify a contagion within the clinic, especially since no other contagion had been confirmed in any other health center in the city of Monclova, where the alleged “private consultation” had been carried out.

The day after that statement, on Tuesday, March 31, the workers of hospital No. 7 went out to protest again about the lack of attention from the Institute, which at that point had not yet sent protective material. What little they had was what the state and municipal governments had been able to achieve.

At noon on Tuesday the 31st, the state government announced 11 new confirmed cases of covid-19, and in the afternoon three others. In total, in two weeks the city of Monclova already had 36 cases.

When the state government announced the accumulation of those 36 cases, on the afternoon of 31, López-Gatell began his press conference with a mention of the Monclova case and admitted his mistake when speaking of contagion in a private consultation.

“I apologize to the state of Coahuila and to the inhabitants of Monclova who I admit were upset (…) I clarify that the outbreak is true, but the attribution to this infection outside the unit was my mistake,” he said.

At that conference an alarming fact was revealed. In addition to the 21 cases of medical personnel infected with covid-19 in Monclova, there were 18 other health workers infected with different hospitals in Mexico. In other words, in a single clinic in a city with less than 400,000 inhabitants, there were more cases than in hospitals throughout the rest of the country.

The undersecretary’s apology showed that in addition to the lack of supply of protective equipment for the Monclova hospital, there was also a failure in the communication chain within the federal health system: despite the fact that the state government had warned the IMSS of the situation in Monclova, the reports that arrived at Mexico City from the Institute’s doctors who investigated the outbreak indicated that they were looking for the infection of the first infected doctor outside the clinic and not inside.

Although López-Gatell would acknowledge that the contagion had not occurred outside the hospital, he never said that it had happened inside and after giving the floor to Dr. Eduardo Robles, head of Work Safety at the IMSS, He argued that they were still investigating the origin of the infection in two “index cases,” that is, the first two doctors who were infected.

At the same time that López-Gatell led the conference at the National Palace, in the General Hospital of Zone No. 7 in Monclova, Dr. Gualberto Reyes de la Cruz, 46, who had been working in the hospital for 15 years, died, but he also consulted in other clinics in Monclova and the metropolitan municipality of Frontera.

On Tuesday, April 1, Riquelme was again in Monclova for a meeting with the regional health committee, which was also attended by Eduardo Robles. More than 72 hours had passed since the massive outbreak of covid-19 loomed in an IMSS hospital, and it was the first time that an official from the Institute’s headquarters had made an appearance. At a request from this reporter to Zoé Robledo via Twitter, the director of the IMSS limited himself to publishing on that social network a schedule of his activities in recent days. None of them included the word Monclova.

At that meeting, the dismissal of the director, Ulises Mendoza, was announced. The reason given was that, due to his age (60 years), he was at risk. But Mendoza had spent two weeks working at the hospital where a patient and several workers had already been infected., without anyone in the Coahuila delegation or the central offices worrying about their vulnerability.

And only then, a consignment of protective equipment left the warehouses of the IMSS delegation in Saltillo to Monclova.

When April 1 the state government announced 6 new infections in Monclova, it was already impossible to determine how many were directly from someone infected in the hospital or if the virus had already spread throughout the city, which by that time had a ghost town air, with most of its shops closed and its streets empty.

It was not until that first day of the new month that the word “Monclova” appeared on Robledo’s Twitter account, but only to post the video of the Health Secretariat conference that afternoon. A sympathy for the deceased doctor never appeared either. The highest ranking IMSS official to publish anything regarding this tragedy was the Secretary General, Javier Guerrero.

When the Social Security authorities reacted, Monclova was already referred to in some media as “the Mexican Wuhan,” as Mayor Alfredo Paredes lamented.

As of April 3, six days after the massive contagion was confirmed in the hospital, Monclova reported 45 cases of covid-19. Of these, 21 corresponded to hospital workers and the other 24, more than half, to external persons. CWith 12 cases per 100,000 residents, the city has the highest confirmed case rate in the country. In Mexico City, the entity with the most confirmations in the country, the rate is 3.6, almost four times less.

While in Monclova the sanitation of the General Hospital of Zone No. 7 began, focus of the largest hospital contagion of covid-19 in Mexico, in Piedras Negras, two hours away by road, The first two cases of that city on the Texas border were confirmed. One of them was an operating room nurse from the General Hospital of Zone No. 11, also from the Mexican Social Security Institute.