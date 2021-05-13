Patient Safety Movement Foundation Appoints Five Individuals to Inaugural Healthcare Safety Fellowship Program

The scholarship program provides educational and networking opportunities to prepare future leaders in patient safety.

The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF), an international non-profit organization committed to achieving a zero rate of preventable patient deaths and injuries worldwide by 2030, has selected five individuals for its inaugural Healthcare Safety Fellowship program ( Sanitary Security Scholarships). The 12-month part-time program focuses on promoting the education and ongoing skills development of future healthcare leaders and preparing these outstanding individuals to serve as regional and international benchmarks in improving healthcare. patient safety for many years to come.

“We are excited to launch our fellowship program and provide the opportunity to bring together future leaders and prepare them in patient safety,” said David B. Mayer, MD, executive director of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. “These individuals have already demonstrated their commitment to improving health care, and we look forward to helping them design a personalized educational plan that furthers their initiatives and allows us together to achieve the goal of zero preventable patient deaths by 2030.”

Each of the five fellows will receive advice from the PSMF to design an action plan that is tailored to their context, their goals, and the specific health needs of their region. In addition, they will have the opportunity to interact and collaborate with an international network of quality and patient safety mentors, as well as the opportunity to facilitate and lead clinical guidance initiatives with hospitals and healthcare organizations around the world.

This year’s group includes the following participants:

Luis Ramón Torres Torija Arguelles, MD, MBA

Dr. Luis Torres Torija Arguelles is a doctor at the Tecnológico de Monterrey, Mexico, who specializes in quality of clinical care. He currently works as coordinator of quality and patient safety at the Spanish Hospital in Mexico City, Mexico, where he is responsible for the administration, design, evaluation, improvement and innovation of clinical care and safety processes. of patients, by incorporating methodologies of constant progress and improvement of communication. Thanks to your initiatives to implement the Patient Safety Movement Foundation executable solutions for patient safety, your hospital has been recognized with 5 stars.

Carol Gunn, MD

Dr. Carol Gunn attended the University of California Davis School of Medicine and did her residency in internal medicine in Portland, Oregon. Subsequently, he trained for one more year in occupational and environmental medicine at the University of Colorado. In 2007, he started an independent occupational medicine practice. It stands out for working with people and groups who defend the solutions of the system, whether in the areas of health, well-being or patient safety.

Samar Hassan, PH, MSQ, CPHQ, FISQua

Samar Hassan has a master’s degree in Health Care Quality Management and is also a licensed pharmacist and a National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ) certified health care quality professional. In addition, he works with the Health Care Accreditation Council (HCAC) in Jordan and with the institution for the improvement of quality and safety of patients in the region since 2018, where he has collaborated with the design, implementation and evaluation of quality standards. and patient safety in health and social assistance entities. He has also supported HCAC’s advocacy and awareness programs, in which he has participated, to inform practitioners, the general public, and decision-makers on the adoption and implementation of quality improvement approaches. .

Elizabeth Namugaya Igaga, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Namugaya Igaga attended Makerere University School of Medicine in Kampala, Uganda and earned a Master’s degree in Anesthesia and Intensive Care. He is currently doing his clinical internship at the Uganda Heart Institute. Igaga’s interest in patient safety arose after a series of direct experiences during his residency that led to near misses or very serious results. Since then, she has been passionate about fostering and building a culture of safety in Ugandan perioperative care.

Ebikapaye Okoyen, MD, MBBS, MBA, MHPM, FISQua

Dr. Ebikapaye Okoyen works at the Ministry of Health in Yenagoa, Nigeria, as deputy director and state administrator of the Saving One Million Lives Program for Results (SOML PforR), a results-based, World Bank-funded program that provides nutrition funds and maternal and child health with the aim of improving the service from a qualitative and quantitative point of view. He is a member of various professional associations such as the Nigerian Medical Association and the Society for Quality in Healthcare in Nigeria (SQHN), is a licensed healthcare facility inspector from SQHN and is certified as a specialist in Fundamentals of External Assessment Inspection. of the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua). He also published articles on health services research.

For more information on the Patient Safety Movement Foundation’s Healthcare Safety Fellowship program, visit: https://patient.sm/PR-Fellowship.

