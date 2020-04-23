Pati Chapoy sent Javier Alatorre to fire, they say

Javier Alatorre received harsh criticism after he commented in his national newscast that Hugo López-Gatell’s statistics were irrelevant and even said with all his letters that they did not heed his recommendations, they assure this caused them to want his departure from the famous television station

A couple of days after this scandal, rumors were unleashed that the owner of Ventaneando and producer of TV Azteca, Pati Chapoy no longer wanted Alatorre on the channel, so he would be fired.

Not only was it stated that the presenter would come out, but they also assured that the producer already had a replacement for Javier Alatorre, his former collaborator Mónica Garza.

️ So you saw the interview of Javier Alatorre in #Hechos a doctor Hugo López Gatell. pic.twitter.com/g61pZBhw1R – ώΘɴɖΘȘκειετΘ ર (@ HOPM2004)

April 21, 2020

After this situation, Chapoy decided to go out and show his face to deny all those rumors, since he assures her that he does not want to remove Alatorre from the television station.

The time has come that everyone wanted.

Are you still annoyed by the irresponsible statement that Javier Alatorre made last Friday?

Is your moment! Get all your courage out.

The Piñatería Ramírez did it again …! pic.twitter.com/Wz2G0STPb6 – SinLínea.Mx (@SinlineaMx)

April 22, 2020

I strongly deny what this note affirms. Incredible that journalists who boast of being serious give credence to lies without consulting the sources. Let no one put words in my mouth that I have not said. It is absolutely false, wrote the headline of Ventaneando on twitter.

I strongly deny what this note affirms. Incredible that journalists who boast of being serious give credence to lies without consulting the sources. Let no one put words in my mouth that I have not said. It is absolutely false https://t.co/LDsJ2O8I8i – Pati Chapoy (@ChapoyPati)

April 22, 2020

Patti Chapoy accompanied her comment with a story commenting on these rumors, ensuring she no longer wanted the presenter on the schedule after the scandal.

After the controversy, Javier Alatorre interviewed the undersecretary of health showing respect above all during said interview.

.