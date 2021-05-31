Pati Chapoy responds to those who criticize the extension of the schedule of ‘Ventaneando’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Recently through Twitter Pati Chapoy shared that the ‘Ventaneando’ program extends its hours, so now they will be from 3:00 to 5:30 in the afternoon, central time.

“I’ll wait for you from 3 to 5:30 at @VentaneandoUno.”

Given this, the negative comments were immediate, as they consider that it is already a long time and the show program will be very tedious.

“A long time, it is very tedious”, “What laziness, they should disappear by now”, “You do not have a budget for quality programs”.

Immediately the owner did not remain silent and answered them sharply, because she has always defended TV Azteca and ‘Ventaneando’ tooth and nail.

“Easy … don’t watch it”, “I’m not interested”, “Of course there’s a budget, you can’t imagine what TV likes to do.”

Despite this, Chapoy made it clear that he is happy about this change, because his show program has benefited with more time, because over the years he has always taken the breed.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Pati has her differences with the haters.