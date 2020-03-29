Pati Chapoy leaves quarantine to return to the Ventaneando forum | Instagram

Mexican journalist and host Pati Chapoy was broadcasting from home like his companion Pedrito Sola since they are older people but apparently everything changed and the forced to return to the Ventaneando to record forum.

It is worth mentioning that the covid-19 virus has already affected several celebrities and television hosts.

Apparently the show wasn’t having the same quality production that they used to have when they were both on the forum and had to be reinstated this week.

They called Pati Chapoy’s attention, they told her that the program was falling in quality, they were not having the rhythm as it should be, it was not working being at home, linked and they ordered him to return to work in the studio, because the entertainment cannot stop ” , revealed Alejandro Zúñiga, through his YouTube channel.

For obvious reasons the decision they made she did not make her happy since his health was at risk, he he faced his superiors because he refused to return to the Ventaneando forum and many thought that the decision had been his own but apparently it was not.

Pati did not hesitate to respond to her followers clarifying doubts as to why they had returned to the TV Azteca facilities.

Because we are in good health and we have to work. Greetings ”, replied the journalist.

Despite having returned, everything seems to indicate that in the end they reached an agreement, because in yesterday’s transmission confirmed that from the day Monday the 30th the transmissions from their homes will begin again once again being quarantined for prevention.

Pati Chapoy is currently Director of Shows on Televisión Azteca and has more than four decades Dedicated to the entertainment industry in Mexico, so due to the coronavirus contingency, they want you to maintain your health first.

