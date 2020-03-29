Pati Chapoy and Pedro Sola say goodbye to the Ventaneando forum | Instagram

A sad news for fans of drivers Pati Chapoy Y Pedro Sola It was announced at the time when both gave a hard farewell to the forum of the program Selling.

The news was confirmed through social networks through which the driver Pedro Sola shared will no longer be present in the forum Selling.

Same announcement was later shared by his colleague Pati Chapoy, who hinted at the reason that led to this decision.

These measures, taken as a precaution for a possible contagion of Covid-19 both communicators say that they said goodbye to their colleagues at the end of the transmission on Friday, March 27.

However, both conductors They will continue to be present from the comfort of their homes from where they will connect with their colleagues on the television program of the Adjusco.

the same driver He shared with his Instagram followers that they would broadcast from their respective homes from Monday, March 30.

A hard farewell, Pati and I will be in our respective dwellings starting Monday, March 30, “Pedrito wrote.

Likewise, Pati Chapoy He reiterated that despite not being on the program, his decisions would continue to be firm.

I will be on top of you every day as if you don’t know me, “said the journalist.

After the absence of presenters, the broadcast from the forum will be run by Daniel Bisogno, Mónica Castañeda and Linet Puente, who on other occasions have been at the forefront of the program in past broadcasts.

It is worth mentioning that since the restriction measures began in different areas of the show, it is not the first time that conductors they are sent home.

Even the communicators had already been absent from the forum of “Selling“However, later they returned to the normal routine, however now both have decided to return back to their homes for the security of both and avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

