Pati Chapoy and Gloria Trevi, lawsuit that brought them to court

The host Pati Chapoy and the singer Gloria Trevi have a not so good relationship and it has been controversial for many years, so we will let you know what their biggest lawsuit has been. took them to court.

It was more than 20 years ago that he brought them to the last consequences in court, and although what the problem was really unknown there were quite a few theories and speculations.

One of the speculations was that Gloria refused to sign an exclusivity contract with the television Tv Azteca, so Pati, the one who controlled the entertainment area, started several scandals about the singer.

Going from a rebellious girl to a pop music icon Mexican and widely accepted in the LGBT community

From there Trevi was related to gossip from connections with him. organized crime until child corruption and abuse, where even his representative was affected.

Thanks to the statements made by Karina Yapor and Aline Hernández years later, Patilogró ended Trevi and he made all that scandal with Trevi and Andrade.

Trevi and Andrade became detained by the authorities but Gloria was released after two years and continued her singing career.

But unfortunately 20 years from everything, the differences continue between Chapoy and the singer since they have gone to court several times for defamation.

In 2016, Gloria Trevi warned that she would exhaust all possible instances and I would spend millions of dollars to demonstrate first of all His innocence before the people and especially win the fight against Chapoy, who clarified that it is not revenge “just defense“

The last thing that was known about this case was that, in 2018, the singer asked for a compensation for 180 million dollars to Pati Chapoy and the television where the journalist works.

