Pathway for drug-resistant bacteria to become vulnerable to antibiotics again

Increasing microbial resistance to widely used clinical antibiotics is one of the most urgent threats to global public health and it is estimated that, by 2050, the annual number of deaths worldwide due to antibiotic resistant bacteria will be of almost 10 million.

However, while the prevalence of microbial resistance to antibiotics has steadily increased, the number of effective traditional antimicrobial compounds for clinical use has decreased, reinforcing the need to identify new strategies to combat bacterial infections resistant to the antibiotics.

A compelling but under-researched approach involves interfering with the general defense systems that protect pathogens from antibiotics.

Taking this approach, the international team of Konstantin Shatalin, from New York University in the United States, has demonstrated the validity of such a method that acts against the hydrogen sulfide (H2S) mediated defense system, which is present in practically all bacteria and protects them against the toxic effects of oxidative stress.

Shatalin and his colleagues identified cystathionine gamma-lyase (CSE) as the main enzyme involved in the production of H2S in two important human pathogens: Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

The illustration recreates a 3D computer-generated image of three drug-resistant bacteria of the species Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The illustration is based on photos taken using an electron microscope. (Illustration: Jennifer Oosthuizen / CDC / Antibiotic Resistance Coordination and Strategy Unit)

Next, using a virtual structure-based screening approach, the study authors evaluated nearly 3.2 million commercially available small molecules and identified three compounds with a marked inhibitory effect on H2S production.

These inhibitors potentiated bactericidal antibiotics in vitro and in mouse models of infection.

In addition, the study authors found that they also suppress bacterial tolerance, sabotaging biofilm formation and substantially reducing the number of persistent bacteria that survive antibiotic treatment.

The study is titled “Inhibitors of bacterial H2S biogenesis targeting antibiotic resistance and tolerance.” And it has been published in the academic journal Science. (Source: AAAS)