Pathologies related to the prostate are the most common causes of visiting the urologist

Male and aged between 40 and 80 years. It is the predominant patient profile in the consultation of Urology, as explained by the Head of Service of this specialty at the hospital Quirónsalud Marbella, the doctor Pablo Navarro Vílchez. The head of this unit explains that the main reason for visiting the doctor is related to diseases that affect the prostate. “Normally they request an appointment with the doctor for any of the pathologies related to the prostate such as benign prostate hyperplasia (benign growth), prostate cancer (malignant growth) or prostatitis, which is a very common type of infection,” he says. Navarro Vílchez.

Regarding the first section, the expert explains that the prostate gland experiences growth from the age of 40. “The tissue thickens in the area around the urethra and can cause discomfort. In most cases these are problems related to the action of urinating. It can be reflected in episodes such as urinating more frequently, getting up at night to urinate or feeling an urge to urinate, decreased strength, retention of urine or even its loss, although the latter case is not usually common ”, he explains.

The hospital urologist Quirónsalud Marbella stresses that it is very common to confuse the symptoms derived from benign prostate growth with prostate cancer because “the clinical manifestations of both are very similar, but it is important to note that there is a high percentage of prostate cancers that do not give the face and are only detected in the reviews ”. For this reason and the high prevalence of the disease, the doctor Navarro Vílchez emphasizes the need for arrange preventive visits with the specialist. Prostate cancer is the most common tumor in men, and is ranked as the third cause of mortality for cancer, behind lung and digestive.

When and what does the prostate review consist of?

The Head of Service Urology of the hospital Quirónsalud Marbella maintains that the review is very simple and that it has to be carried out individually with a listening attitude by the urologist who must pay attention to the symptoms described by the patient. The collection of these data provided by the patient himself is completed with different medical tests as is the physical examination of the kidneys, abdomen, bladder, testicles and especially the prostate. Finally, the specialist points out that “every male over 45 years of age should arrange a visit to his urologist once a year. And in case of a family history of prostate cancer and in vasectomized patients, this appointment should be scheduled earlier, at age 40 ”.