The Grinding Gear Games RPG action game will expand with new objects and enemies.

June 3, 2020

It may not be as well-known as Diablo, but the action-RPG Path of Exile continues to improve through constant content updates. And today its managers, the team ofGrinding Gear Gameshave announced thenext expansionof the great video game. Is aboutHarvest, and be ready next June 19. You can see a preview in the attached trailer in the news.

Harvest brings us to anew locationwhere we can practice a branch of the botanical of the most extravagant: we can plant seeds, make them grow and see how they become lethalmonstersWe will be able to stand up to suck their vital energy, and use the latter in new and powerful manufacturing options.

It will be possible to improve the garden and make it more fertile as we progressHowever, the procedure is not always the same: someseedsThey are more difficult to obtain than others, and for them to grow well it will be necessary to create all kinds of watered objects. Some monsters need special treatment that others do not. But in addition to the nicknamed mortal gardenSacred Garden, the game also has several new features up its sleeve.

“Our June expansion contains thechallenge leagueHarvest, powerful new crafting options, 8 new abilities, 2 new assist gems, redesign of two-handed weapons, Warsong, Marks, Rams, and passive ability tree itself ” reads the official website “We have also included 12 new unique items and have rebalanced more than 50 existing ones”.

In the past, Grinding Gear announced that 2020 would host four expansions, as in previous years, working in parallel with the development of Path of Exile 2. It remains to be seen whether teleworking will impact that roadmap or not. .

