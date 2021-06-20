Paternity leave, conquest for society; seek equity in the workplace

MEXICO CITY. In the Mexico Cityor, since February 10, public and private sector workers have the possibility of requesting up to 45 days of work leave when they become parents by consanguinity or adoption.

This is established in numeral 2 of Section II of Article 21 of the Law of Substantive Equality between Women and Men in the capital, whose reform, promoted by the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, was approved on December 8, 2020 by the members of the first legislature of the capital Congress.

For Mina Moreno, defender of Human Rights, this represents a conquest not for men or women, but for society as a whole, since it breaks the taboo that parenting during the first days of the child’s life is a responsibility exclusive to the mother.

It is a complete change of direction in a country where this new vision is needed, especially to give it a balance in Human Rights. Perhaps thinking that the woman was always given maternity leave and the father was not also taken into account, had been a big mistake. We are missing a lot as a country, but (the approval of this initiative) is an achievement for the benefit of citizens, regardless of sex, “he said.

On November 28, 2019, the plenary session of the local Congress also approved the initiative presented by PAN deputy Gabriela Salido, which proposes to reform Article 132 section XXVII Bis of the Federal Labor Law so that paternity leave is 45 days. and not five as is currently stipulated.

For its approval, the local legislator argued that the lack of this permit contravenes the federal Constitution, which states that we are all equal; It is also discriminatory because it deprives the freedom of coexistence of children with their parents.

The document was sent to the Senate of the Republic for discussion and, where appropriate, to be approved; but, a year and a half later, there has been no legislation in this regard.

If we do not pass through the Federal Labor Law there is no way to advance, why how do you justify a leave or absence of 45 days. Moreover, I would tell you there is so much ignorance on this subject – it must be said – that the number of men who request their five-day permit is tiny, ”he mentioned.

The legislator said that what is sought is to comply with substantive equality and contribute to the equitable distribution of responsibilities in the home.

It is to generate equal conditions in terms of employment, normally we ask them to equal the benefit to women, but in this case it is also in terms of benefit to men. The most benefited in any of these conditions is the child, the minor, because it is necessary, in terms of the relationship that is built between father and son or daughter, this period of adaptation of self-knowledge of both parties, it does not matter if it is about a child that is being born as a result of marriage or adoption ”, Salido considered.

INITIATIVE APPLAUDE

For Arturo Portela, who became a father a few months ago, allowing a man to be with his children during the first days of life is something positive not only because of the coexistence with the minor, but because it is right at this time where couples require teamwork.

The truth is, it is necessary for the father to be around for what is offered, especially for the woman to rest, because having a baby is a 24-hour job. It is something that must be understood and I think 45 days are fine, “he said.

However, there are men who are still unaware that they have this right or, in their case, employers who, as federal law does not mandate them, do not grant it.

