Paterna get the three points after beating Crevillente Deportivo 1-2

04/11/2021 at 9:58 PM CEST

The Paternal added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against him Sports crevillente this sunday in the Enrique Miralles Miralles. The Sports crevillente wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Vilamarxant by a score of 2-1. On the part of the visiting team, the Paternal lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Hercules of Alicante B. Thanks to this result, the paternal team is fifth, while the Sports crevillente he is sixth at the end of the game.

The first half of the match began facing the visiting team, who debuted the light with a goal from Blay in minute 34, concluding the first half with the score of 0-1.

In the second half came the goal for the paternero team, who distanced themselves on the scoreboard thanks to a new goal from Blay, thus completing a double at 80 minutes. However, the local team reduced distances by means of a goal from Martinez just before the final whistle, specifically at 88. Finally, the match ended with a 1-2 on the light.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card. He showed two yellow cards to Akapo Y Ama, of Sports crevillente and two to Mernies Y Lewis of Paternal.

With this result, the Sports crevillente remains with 19 points and the Paternal it rises to 23 points.

Data sheetSports crevillente:Raúl Poveda, Christian, Amat, Víctor Gomís, Valencia, Hamza I., Akapo, Solsona, Burgada, Kike Tortosa and YerayPaternal:Xenxo, Zapata, Kevin, Luis Enrique, Emilio, Robi Robles, Blay, Clausi, Luis, Mernies and PereiraStadium:Enrique Miralles MirallesGoals:Blay (0-1, min. 34), Blay (0-2, min. 80) and Martinez (1-2, min. 88)