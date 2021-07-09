Patented the first mobile that has a drone inside

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has filed a patent for a phone that could revolutionize the industry, especially with regard to the photographic performance of the device (one of the aspects that consumers take the most into account when deciding on one model or another).

It is about nothing less than a terminal that has a small drone housed inside, and that it would fly when the user activates the camera to be able to take aerial snapshots.

The innovative product is still a long way from being manufactured and launched on the market, but it has already activated the imagination of many people who have launched into venturing what design the final version would have.

Industrial designer Sarang Sheth, editor-in-chief of Yanko Design, has gone further and has even edited a video of how could the drone ejection process be after the camera is activated.

Vivo’s innovative mobile phone would undoubtedly delight that segment of consumers who make the most of the photographic features of their terminals, largely to provide content to their social networks.

The Chinese manufacturer has not given more details about the evolution of this idea and whether we will ever see a prototype. At the moment we do know that are close to marketing their first folding smartphone, so they don’t lack the desire to innovate …

Source: Yanko Design

Source: Yanko Design

Source: Yanko Design

You may also like: