We are in a time of confinement due to the coronavirus, which devastates the world and forces hard decisions to be made in all sectors: delays in cinema, literature, series … and, unsurprisingly, the video game industry is not far behind. This translates to sad news for many fans who see how their favorite games and content with specific release dates are affected and modified. The title of Nintendo Switch, Dragon Marked for Death, is one of those affected by this situation, since the departure of its patch 3.0.0 imminently and see how it has to be delayed for a couple of days.

Dragon Marked For Death, affected by COVID-19 measures

Because of this period of seclusion, the developers of the game for Nintendo Switch Dragon Marked for Death have confirmed that the patch 3.0.0 it has to be delayed and won’t be able to leave on April 21 As planned:

It will not be possible to release patch 3.0.0 of the Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Marked For Death on April 21 due to the influence of teleworking by the coronavirus (COVID-19). I would like to inform you of what has happened. We apologize to all the people who had been waiting for him.

However, today, another tweet has been published indicating that it will finally arrive on April 24, so the delay was not so “painful”. The content was going to present a added of new playable characters (Oracle and Bandit), new weapons, new enhancers weapons, level limits increase and much more. Until then, we will have to end the Empire’s reign of terror unaided by all this content we are looking forward to receiving. And you Were you looking forward to the release of this new update?

