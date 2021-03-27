Patania II, the 12-meter, 35-ton vacuum cleaner that scans the ocean floor for precious metals

The deep ocean it is quite a mystery to us. It is often full of creatures that only live in those parts and we cannot know them if we do not go there, but it also hides other items of interest that do not have to be alive. For instance, precious minerals and metals of economic interest. How to get hold of them? With a giant vacuum cleaner.

For several decades the interest in deep-sea mining has increased. In the depths of the oceans it is common to find nodules. A nodule is, broadly speaking, an accumulation of metals of interest that are attached to a rock or other items. They form in deep abyssal plains where sedimentation rates are low, allowing metallic compounds dissolved in seawater to embed a core and form the nodule.

Rich in cobalt, These nodules have aroused great interest lately due to the need we have for this precious metal when making electronic products. The ocean floor is full of metals, it is necessary to know how to obtain them.

Global Sea Mineral Resources (GSR) is a subsidiary of the dredging giant DEME Group. As their name suggests, they focus on obtaining minerals and resources from the sea. But this is not as straightforward as on land, so they have a machine to take care of the hard work. The Patania II descends several kilometers underwater from a boat and begins to breathe the ocean floor in search of metals. It is the most advanced nodule harvester to date.

CCZ’s Treasure

The Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) is a geological area between mainland America and Hawaii. With a length of more than 7,000 kilometers, this marine surface is full of metals of interest, as well as a diversity of flora and fauna. It has become both a point of interest for the mining industry and for biologists, that more than half of the species discovered there are new.

With tons of minerals in the form of nodules In its abyssal plain, CCZ one of the first places where Patania II seeks to operate. In 2013 the International Seabed Authority granted GSR a 15-year concession to explore 76,728 square kilometers of the eastern part of CCZ.

Patania II is composed of four parts main. The first one is the nodule collector, which is a series of vacuum cleaners that use jets of water to suck up what is around them. The second is the two-way powertrain. The third is its hydraulic and telemetric systems. The fourth and last is a system to separate the nodules from the waste, which it does in-situ on the seabed.

The problem facing Patania II is its environmental impact. In the 1980s an experiment off the coast of Peru wanted to see what is the impact of removing the sea floor. They dragged a sled along the seabed to simulate harvesting nodules. As a result, three decades later, the disturbance remains much the same and the soil has not recovered. The impact of a 35-ton vehicle sniffing thousands of miles of seabed is obviously much greater.

The first of the tests in CCZ was planned for March 2019, however a wiring fault had to postpone this test for almost a year. In 2020 things were further complicated by COVID-19, so now the next test is planned for this 2021. The company encourages scientists and marine biologists to join them to see how careful they want to be with the environment.

Via | DSM Observer and Mining Magazine