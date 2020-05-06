The reactions of some of the great stars of the NBA in the 80s and 90s to documentary The Last Dance. It leaves no one indifferent the ins and outs of the trajectory of Michael Jordan and his tendency to speak clearly in all circumstances, regardless of being able to make enemies. To understand the impact of Bulls 23 on some of his rivals and partner in the Dream Team, the reflections offered by Pat ewing in Dan Patrick’s show, where he tackles various issues without hesitation and offers an interesting point of view of the most considered best player in history.

“It is a little painful, even annoying, to watch the documentary because it means for me to relive all those lost battles against Michael and his Chicago BullsIt is a kind of rubbing his triumphs in our faces. I’ve watched each episode for a while, but right away I turn off the TV and start doing other things. I’ve lived through all that, I don’t need to know more, “said a man whose rivalry with Jordan dates back to college basketball, when Michael’s team won the final of the NCAA to the center, Knicks legend who could never get a ring. Pat shared a team with Jordan at the Los Angeles Olympic Games 1984 and Barcelona 1992, revealing a curious anecdote. “I lost my medals. I moved many times and at some point they were lost or stolen. It was horrible, but the federation made me others,” he said.

The path of both seemed intertwined since they went together to the institute in North Carolina, but Ewing preferred to go to Georgetown, where it caught on with good performances that catapulted him to the NBA, where he was 11 times All Star. Questioned about his current relationship with Michael Jordan, the pivot made a really curious comment. “What is being seen of Michael Jordan in the documentary The Last Dance it is its essence, to speak ill of everyone. I consider him a great guy, he is a friend of mine, but I have not met anyone who speaks as much trash as he, “said a Pat ewing always charismatic.

