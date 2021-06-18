Pastrana: “I want to make a change in my life and close a stage”

TO Joana pastrana (16-3, 5 KO) has eight days left as a professional boxer. On June 26, at the WiZink Center, she will defend the European minimum weight against the French Anne Sophie da Costa. The 30-year-old from Madrid has wanted to step aside in one of her best moments. After being twice champion of Europe and three times of the world, last October she regained the continental scepter.

Why have you made the decision to retire?

I have dedicated everything I had to give to boxing to achieve my dreams. Sport has given it back to me in the form of titles, but not economically. My birthday is and every sport has an age limit. I believe that I am in the moment, and I have desire, to look for other alternatives and other jobs. I want to make a change in my life and close a stage.

Belts don’t fill the fridge …

Yes. It’s totally real. At first you throw your heart out, you don’t care about everything, but time goes by and the fridge doesn’t fill up by itself. Thanks to brands and sponsors I have been able to dedicate 100% to boxing, and thanks to them I have been able to live and achieve everything I have achieved, but boxing has not given me a big enough mattress to retire and be calm. So before time passes and while I am young, I want to look for other alternatives to have another job. Anyone else can retire at work, I can’t. I have to continue working on something else so that tomorrow, when I retire, I can live peacefully.

We have seen him making movies (he is in the cast of the Movistar series ‘El Corazón del Imperio’). Is that your new path?

Yes, I am going to train in the cinema. The time that could have been spent in other preparation I am going to invest in it. In my mind is that change of scenery. The world of boxing is very sacrificial. I take years of continuous preparation, because you never just disconnect. I want to close a stage. I keep that I get up in the morning and I do it with a dream come true, not everyone can say that. Now when I say I’m Joana and I’m a former boxer, it will hurt, but I don’t regret it. I have always given everything. I would regret it if I had not always gotten my 100%.

Is the goodbye more special for being given in such an important venue for Spanish boxing as the WiZink Center in Madrid?

Not in my best dreams would I have believed that I would retire in a setting like this. It’s going to be very nice. We were clear from the first moment that the last fight was not going to be a walk. We want to give a show like we have done the rest of my career. Da Costa is a woman who doubles my number of fights, who knows what it is to fight outside and win titles. It will be a great battle, like all the ones we have fought. We wanted to go offering a show.