Pastor Fatulo and his family accused of deceiving parishioners in Florida with lethal chlorine products against coronavirus

Miami Florida – A Miami grand jury indicted a father and his three children on charges of marketing a potentially deadly and toxic solution that they advertised as a cure for COVID-19 and with which they earned more than a million dollars protected in a church created by themselves.

According to court documents, The defendants are Mark Grenon, 62, and his sons Jonathan, 34, Jordan, 26, and Joseph, 32, residents of Bradenton, Florida..

They are charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and criminal contempt, since previously in a civil process a court ordered them to stop selling the product, but, according to prosecutors, they continued to do so.

The four, according to the indictment, manufactured, promoted and sold a “Miracle Mineral Solution” (MMS), which contained sodium chlorite and water, but when ingested it transformed into chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleach used for the treatment of water and the bleaching of textiles and paper pulp.

According to the publicity, it not only served against COVID-19, but against cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and malaria, among other diseases.

Reports of hospitalized and dead after consuming MMS

“The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received reports of people requiring hospitalizations, developed life-threatening conditions and died after drinking MMS, ”according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Not only did the FDA not approve that solution to treat COVID-19 or any other disease, but it “has strongly urged consumers not to buy or use MMS,” he adds.

“Drinking MMS is the same as drinking bleach and can cause dangerous side effects, including severe vomiting, diarrhea, and life-threatening low blood pressure,” the news release said.

They made more than $ 1 million selling fatulos products

According to the Justice Department, the Grenons sold tens of thousands of bottles of the solution nationwide and made more than a million dollars.

The Grenons are also accused of selling the product “under the guise of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing (‘Genesis’), a non-religious church that they allegedly created to” avoid government regulation of MMS and protect themselves from prosecution. “

Mark Grenon, co-founder of Genesis, has repeatedly said that it “has nothing to do with religion.” and that he founded that church to legalize the use of MMS and avoid going to jail, the Justice Department said.

The criminal complaint alleges that the Grenons sent letters to the judge in their civil case, saying they would not comply with court orders to stop selling the product and threatened violence saying they would “collect guns” and “instigate a Waco.”

Authorities seized thousands of

According to the Justice Department, the MMS was manufactured in a shed in Jonathan Grenon’s backyard in Bradenton.

Officers are said to have seized dozens of blue chemical drums containing nearly 10,000 pounds of powdered sodium chlorite, thousands of bottles of MMS, and distribution products.

If convicted, each member of the family could face life in prison.

Jonathan and Jordan Genon are the only ones still in jail after the family’s arrest due to the fact that “they posed a risk of not appearing in future court proceedings and a danger to the community if released.”

The next hearing in the case will be on Monday.

