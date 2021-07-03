‘Pasta chips’, the viral appetizer for the fryer without oil that triumphs on TikTok | Life

A new culinary trend has reached social networks and it sure sounds familiar: we are talking about “pasta chips”, the viral appetizer for the oil-free fryer that triumphs on TikTok and Instagram. We tell you how it is prepared.

Beyond choreography and viral challenges, TikTok and other short video social networks give room to many other content. Express recipes are one of the most popular types, and trends often emerge that everyone wants to practice at home.

This is what happened with the beaten coffee or dalgona, a very simple recipe to prepare a type of coffee that went viral during the months of confinement. Or more recently with the ‘proffee’, another version of coffee, in this case mixed with a protein shake.

Now what is causing a sensation both on TikTok and on Instagram, YouTube and other social video networks is an appetizer that can be prepared in the fryer without oil, the fashionable appliance. This device has become popular in recent times and today it is present in many homes around the world. This has allowed the recipe for “pasta chips” to go viral and everyone wants to share their own version.

But what is pasta chips? It is a snack made in the air fryer using traditional pasta as the main ingredient, to which each person adds their favorite spices and condiments.

TikTok It is one of the applications of the moment. We teach you how to use it and some tricks to take advantage of it. Is that how it works.

As we say, its preparation is very simpleAll you have to do is cook the desired pasta, let it drain and then put it in the dietary fryer. This process makes the pasta just as crunchy as conventional savory snacks.

Users are taking this basic recipe to make their own custom versions. You can see an example in the video that we leave you below of the user Feel Good Foodie.

To make this specific recipe, you have to cook the pasta, drain it and mix it with olive oil, spices and Parmesan cheese. Then the mixture is put in the fryer without oil for 10 minutes at 200 degrees and the pasta is crispy. Then you can dip the pasta chips with your favorite sauce.

And you, are you going to prepare the new viral appetizer at home?