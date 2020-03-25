Is this the only climate change What has been on Earth? No, there have been many. A team from the University of Jaén analyzes the similarities of a change climate occurred 180 million years ago with the current one. This topic and many others, in the March issue of Nova Ciencia.

Current climate change is one of many that has occurred throughout Earth’s history. However, it has a series of characteristics that make it special, such as the climatic transformation taking place in a very short period of time. Or that the origin of the heating is in the greenhouse gases.

A team from the University of Jaén is leading an international project funded by UNESCO, to study a climate change occurred in the Toarcian (180 million years ago), whose patterns are similar to today’s climate change.

The keys to the study are in a slope of the A-44, at the height of the Jaén municipality of The lock.

Land uses and water quality

In its block dedicated to environmental issues, Nova Ciencia presents a tool created by researchers from the Faculty of Experimental Sciences of the University of Almería, to learn about the effects of land uses Over the Ecosystem services, of great help for the planning of the terrain.

It also shows the advantages of Master in Techniques and Science of Water Quality – Master IDEA for the training of specialists who know how to apply the Water Framework Directive. As well as a work led by the University of Almería, to quantify the forest mass in teak plantations in Ecuador.

Masters of the University of Murcia

In the part dedicated to training, Nova Ciencia presents the university masters of the veterinary school, the Faculty of Biology, the Faculty of Chemistry and the Master in Medieval European Identity, all of them from the University of Murcia.

Technology is once again the protagonist in the March issue of Nova Ciencia. An approach to automatic training held at the University of Almería, whose students have been leading the national competition for three years.

Social robots and caregivers

And also an analysis of the suitability of using social robots and other electronic devices in the elderly care. A work carried out by the University of Jaén, which highlights the potential of this technology in social care for the elderly.

The social inclusion is the protagonist in Nova Ciencia twice. On the one hand, for a project of scientific dissemination among people with intellectual disabilities carried out at the University of Murcia, by which a research team has incorporated for a few days a group of disabled people, who have carried out archaeological excavations in the Cueva del Arco.

On the other, the University of Almería works with people with intellectual disabilities in a course to acquire the necessary skills for job placement.

Nova Ciencia closes the March issue with a block dedicated to tourism, which echoes a tool developed at the University of Malaga to measure the environmental, social and economic sustainability of tourist destinations. And of the visits made by students of the Degree in Tourism of the University of Almería to spaces of scientific tourism.

