past and present of the Mets

The organization of New York Mets points to a new stage, where allied to a new owner like Steve Cohen, they seem to be on the way to a stage where they are expected to be competitive, having as their Achilles’ starting rotation Taijuan walker It is a piece that enchants and frightens the rival.

Who will not remember Bartolo Colon on the Mets? Who despite great ups and downs, had a great acceptance by the fans of New York, in addition to turning his last season with this franchise (2016) into a year of star play, so his relationships are extremely incredible. from the mound with Taijuan walker, a pitcher who is in his first year at the MLB together to the Mets on a two-year, $ 20 million deal.

Seeing both figures of the mound as the recent past and current present of the Mets, it’s easy to believe that in Taijuan walker we are in front of Bartolo Colon on the MLB, starting with the Dominican’s arsenal of pitches: Sinker, straight four seams, slider, change and curve, while Walker: straight four seams, slider, sinker, curve and a finger splitter, this last throw with the same effect as the Colon change, only with differences in grip and its rotation.

The posture between the two pitchers from the mound is also closely related, mainly in how they both extend their arms on each pitch, although the foot drop Bartolo Colon Y Taijuan walker, It is a point that presents great variations between the current and former pitcher of the MLB, one with a past and the other beginning its passage through the organization of Mets from New York.

Relationships in the mechanics of both linkers:

