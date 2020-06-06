The initiative is aimed at those who develop applications to manage passwords but will benefit users

Apple announced its new project so that all internet users can have much more secure passwords, it is Password Manager Resources that seeks to improve the applications that manage passwords to be compatible with the web.

On its developer page, Apple reported new resources available from the Password Manager Resources project, which has a repository on GitHub accessible to everyone.

The initiative is aimed at those who develop applications to manage passwords. According to Apple, this project allows integrating the specific requirements of the website used by iCloud Keychain administrator to generate secure and unique keys.

Password Manager Resources contains collections of websites known to share a login system, links to pages of websites where users change passwords and more. “The project exists so that password manager creators can collaborate on resources to improve password management for users,” says the welcome message in the repository.

Apple does not want users to type the password by hand, when a manager generates a password that is not compatible with a website, the person is tempted to create it by hand. This is a problem because it leads to access keys that are easy to guess or reuse. Compiling rules of use allows users to avoid having problems and leaves the entire process in the hands of the app.

The system uses the rules of Password AutoFill on iOS, which generates random, secure passwords designed to be compatible with most services. Developers can contribute new rules if a service does not accept the generated key with the default settings. To be able to validate it, it must first be thoroughly tested and document its progress.

Although Password Manager Resources is aimed at those who develop password managers, the main beneficiaries are end users. Its implementation will facilitate the creation of compatible access keys without the need for additional steps.

