Many stories are known about that great team from Boca champion of the 1981 Metropolitan Tournament. The most resonant are always circumscribed around Diego Armando Maradona, one of the most important soccer players of all time. However, that Fluff that had already come from breaking it in Argentinos Juniors, achieving a historic transfer to Xeneize, had not yet reached the peak of his career.

Roberto Passucci, another of the idols of that remembered team, He revealed a tremendous confession that Maradona himself made to him during a flight to Africa. In one of the many sleepless nights, during those midweek tours to exotic countries and during the regular season, the multifunctional and also a reference in Boca, He told an intimate story of a Diego who already saw what was happening around him and feared for what was to come.

“When we traveled to the Ivory Coast for a home run tournament that was played from Tuesday to Thursday, I had to sit down with Diego on the plane. When they turn off the lights and while everyone sleeps, he couldn’t do it and says to me: ‘Che Passu, I can’t sleep. I’m really suffering a lot. ’. I ask him what’s wrong and he answers: ‘I can’t bear fame, I can’t be calm anywhere. Today, to go buy me a T-shirt, a pants or something Cyterszpiler (your representative back then) He has to juggle so that people don’t see me. I feel bad'”, began the Passucci story for Boca’s YouTube channel.

“Diego perceived what was coming to him and perceived that he was not going to be able to bear so much fame, and he endured it calmly. This anecdote or talk in private remained for me the day Diego confessed to me on that trip, where we spent about 24 hours talking, but that all rounded off and fell on this subject ”, continuous.

It was not the only anecdote with Maradona that Passucci told of the “Profiles Xeneizes” program. He also remembered the fight for that title that they finally ended up conquering in 1981. “Newell’s had a great team. The non-Boca fan was convinced that Boca was losing the tournament there, they had a great team ”. Passu refers to the match that Xeneize played in Rosario, on the 24th and nine days to go. One of the key matches for the subsequent obtaining of the title.

“We concentrated in rooms that were double and where the bathroom was shared. In other words, I was with Negro Tesare and on the other side were Brindisi and Maradona. So, guy half past ten comes Diego and He says: ‘I put you at 11, tomorrow you play at 11 Passu’. I say ‘stop fucking’, over 11 Monkey Perotti was playing, he was very sharp. ‘You play 11 tomorrow here the technician is me, ’ he repeated. Of course it was a joke because the coach, Marzolini, had talked to him to play there to cancel Roque Alfaro, the most skilled of them, so Maradona had more freedom to play, since they were not going to have a game and were going to get even more nervous. And Maradona told him that it seemed barbaric. “

Passucci recounted the dialogue he had with Marzolini the following day and the explanation given by the DT to carry out that surprising decision. “At noon he calls me Marzolini and He tells me that he was going to play 11, man to man and marking Roque Alfaro. So I went out to do the work that I had to do and I did it very well. Roque Alfaro did not play and with such luck for me that at the end of the game I end up turning the second goal (ended 2-0). I dribble it diagonally to the goalkeeper Loco Sánchez and I define cross, with subtlety ”.

“At that time we lived traveling. When the championship ended, a tour of forty-odd days and with 12 or 13 matches began. In Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Guatemala, Spain. It was impressive, everywhere , where there was a court we got off and played. “

“Then came an important economic conflict, but many of us stayed despite the offers we had to leave. A group of us stayed and we faced what came, which at first was hard and then we got over it thanks to God.”

“Diego is a great person and a brilliant human being. Very clear to say things and he always spoke straight. We understood each other.”

“I played with all the numbers (they ranged from 1 to 11), except for 9. Even as a goalkeeper when they sent off Gatti and there were no more changes. There were 10 minutes left and I went to goal at the Monumental against River. They did not score goals for me in those 10 minutes. “

“Gatti said to me: ‘You have to put yourself in a position to consolidate yourself, otherwise you will always be a replacement.’ But for me, one way to love football was to play anywhere on the court. I adapted to any position and I found it exciting to be able to play. ”

“During the tour, we played against Zaragoza. That game was not even played for me, it was incredible how when you were going to score they would skip you, nothing to see what was happening here that you had to look everywhere because they put it on. I played perfect in the midfield and after the game they tell me that the president of Zaragoza was amazed and if I wanted I would stay right there. “But are you crazy?” I replied. ‘I have been in Boca for three months and I am a fan. Not by chance do I stay here. ’ The illusion of playing in Boca and of lasting was stronger than anything ”.