Passport issuance service resumed in Neza

MEXICO STATE.

After 21 years, the passport issuing office in Nezahualcóyotl resumes its services, with the capacity to serve around 30 thousand people a year.

Accompanied by Carlos Alfonso Candelaria López, general director of the Passport Offices of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), the municipal president Juan Hugo de la Rosa officially launched the Municipal Office of Foreign Relations Liaison, where residents of Nezahualcóyotl and neighboring municipalities may process or renew their passports.

He explained that these offices have been working for a month, but because of the pandemic it is that until now it has already begun to operate one hundred percent with modern facilities and trained personnel, so the challenge is that they attend at 8 hours: 00 to 20:00 hours, that is, 12 continuous hours from Monday to Sunday, all year round, thus allowing the service to be offered to a greater number of people.

He assured that it is intended that these offices become a delegation to the existing demand, since it has been documented that at least 250 thousand people from Nezahualcóyotl live abroad and consequently their relatives go to carry out procedures to visit them and be close to they.

De la Rosa García pointed out that these offices have been attended by people from practically all the municipalities in the eastern part of the State of Mexico and from others further afield, and even from some city halls, and all have been duly attended, including the elderly. and with disabilities, who are entitled to a 50 percent discount on their procedures.

He said that for now the procedures are for the issuance and renewal of passports.

For his part, Carlos Alfonso Candelaria López, general director of the Passport Offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), recognized the vision of the municipal president Juan Hugo de la Rosa for the reopening after 21 years, of these offices, which They have the modernity and services that people deserve.

He indicated that the equipment available to the Nezahualcóyotl Municipal Liaison Office will allow up to 30 thousand people a year to be served, who will no longer have to travel long distances in search of offices to carry out their procedures, saving time and resources.

The head of the office, Fernando Díaz, gave Mrs. Elvira Cayetano Vargas his passport that he processed in these offices, after that he said that he went to various offices in search of carrying out the procedure, but it was unsuccessful, until he was finally able to specify it in the Municipal Liaison Office Nezahualcóyotl.

Passport cost

For one year, $ 645.00 pesos; benefit of 50 percent discount, $ 325.00 pesos For 3 years, $ 1,345.00 pesos; benefit of 50 percent discount, $ 670: 00 pesos For 6 years, $ 1,845.00 pesos; benefit of 50 percent discount, $ 925: 00 pesos For 10 years $ 2,840.00 pesos; benefit of 50 percent discount, $ 1,420.00 pesos.