passive management, low commissions and global diversification

Automated managers are a way of investing that recently landed on the Spanish market. Being a little-known service, there are some doubts among users about its operation. For example, What investment strategy do the robo advisors and who determines it? These automated managers combine technology and a team of professionals. Thus, they manage to offer an investment service to the client with cheaper advice than the traditional personal manager, investment portfolios that adapt to the user, low commissions and global diversification of assets. We explain the key points of its strategy.

Passive management asset selection

The investment portfolios proposed by robo advisors are designed by a team of experts. In these portfolios the assets are index funds, that is, passively managed funds. Passive management requires less manager intervention so costs are lower.

What do you mean they are index funds? These attempt to replicate a benchmark index to obtain a similar return. According to the robbery advisor inbestMe, the importance of passive management is that “using index funds already we get the performance of the benchmark which places us as a starting point ahead of the majority of managed funds ”.

In contrast, Finanbest does not waive incorporate some active management: “We are not satisfied with building very static portfolios that replicate market capitalization or the relative weight of economies globally,” they indicate.

Commission reduction

Including passively managed funds allows robo advisors to offer a cheaper service, as these funds are cheaper than actively managed funds. In addition, some managers offer commission models so that users pay less. For example, Finizens use the You ahead loyalty system and lower the price your customers pay by 0.02 percentage points each year.

Finanbest has decided, for its part, to launch a system with two options for the payment of commissions: “Our clients can choose between a flat commission model (flat model, from 25,000 euros invested) and a successful commission model (winner model ) where the commission is only paid if the client has obtained capital gains in the year ”.

In any case, generally if the number of clients increases, they have the possibility of decreasing commissions, since the total money they manage grows and this allows them to adjust them more. Therefore, it is common for costs to drop year after year.

Diversify around the world, with a single ‘click’

Robo advisors include in their portfolios index funds to markets in the United States, Europe, Japan, the Pacific and emerging countries, although not all of them give them the same weight. Indexa Capital He states it this way: “We invest in global portfolios, with the greatest possible diversification, without local bias.” And he also adds that: “Our strategy is global indexing. We do not have a crystal ball and we do not know how to predict what the markets will do, and we think that no one can do it reliably in the long term. For this reason, our proposal is one of global diversification and lower costs ”.

InbestMe, for its part, comments that “for our euro portfolios we are overweight Europe compared to global indices, as we think that a limited and controlled degree of home bias is normal for European investors.” inbestMe refers to this to the “peace of mind” that some investors can provide that part of their money is in their country or in a nearby geographical area.

What is behind all this strategy? A team of professionals

Although technology plays a fundamental role in the entire system, there is also a team of investment professionals who play a leading role. This team fulfills two fundamental functions: defining the investment strategy by which the algorithms work and configuring the investment portfolios for the robo advisor.

Who are these experts? For example, the robbery advisor Indexa Capital has five advisers, including a former vice president of the World Bank and former president of the CNMV, Manuel Conthe, and a former director of BBVA, Pedro Luis Uriarte. Another example is inbestMe, which has a team of three, including a former head of the CaixaBank private banking team, Juanjo Massó, and a former Burberry executive, Jordi Mercader.