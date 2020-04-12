Easter ends and, with it, one of the most turbulent weeks remembered in the recent history of Barcelona. In the middle of football breakdown as a result of the coronavirus, the Catalans have not stopped being news for their delicate institutional situation, which has been aggravated in recent days. While most clubs -including Barça itself- try to get as little harm as possible from the millionaire losses, the Camp Nou goes up in smoke after a constant succession of events that has Bartomeu and what remains of his directive against the ropes.

The coronavirus crisis has aired the delicate financial situation of the club. Despite being, together with Real Madrid, the great dominator of Spanish football and having an income of close to 1,000 million euros per year, mismanagement has meant that with the evident and considerable losses caused by the cessation of activity with the pandemic, the The club’s financial structure falters.

The Catalan team tried to dodge the ERTE with a 70% pay cut, accepted by the players. However, from the directive leaked the negotiations and an alleged refusal of the staff to the press. What was not counted on was Messi’s intervention. The Argentine entered the scene to defend his teammates.

The captain released a statement charging heavily against the club’s top officials. In it, what was published was denied, indicating that the staff at all times wanted to contribute to the cause and was willing to significantly lower the salary. The attack left Bartomeu touched, but nothing compared to what would come next.

If the fire was already considerable at the Camp Nou, six members of the board added even more fuel when presenting their resignation, due to the ‘Barçagate’ scandal, which was still hot. Emili Rousaud, leader of the dissidents, also launched a harsh accusation by claiming that someone “I had reached into the box.”

Extra cost of the campaign in networks

Problems never come alone and, to close Bartomeu’s most difficult week as president, there was one last chapter. After Thursday’s resignations, on Sunday the result of the audit on Barçagate. While the board ignored the issue, the prestigious PWC recognizes payments from Barcelona to i3 Ventures.

As if that were not enough, the campaign on social networks to reinforce the image of the Board at the cost of damaging that of characters related to the club itself, such as Messi, Piqué or Guardiola, had an extra cost for the club. The azulgranas they paid nine times more than the real thing for the contracted services.

The mandate of Josep María Bartomeu, which was already in question, could be in the latter. The constant succession of events that started a few months ago could dynamite the club, causing the president to rush after a week in which the image of the club has been in ruins.