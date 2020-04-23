A long time without proposing good ‘shit’ hard 80’s and a long time without proposing anything from the team Frontiers Music SRL. It turns out that Daniel Rossall, one of the possible vocalists of the English melodic rock combo Nigh By Night, decides to send the Italian team a demos for a new project that he has in mind and that is named Passion. The seal response does not take long to come blindly believing in what Rossall, aka Lion Ravarez For the new project, it promises in a professional format. Make use of your best lacquer, your deluxe quality spandex and your XXL shoulder pads because we are going straight to the mid 80’s …

Never better said, from ‘Vuelta’ to hard more eighties and eighties…

PASSION

I do not think it will extend too much, I think that both in headlines and in the context of the introduction, everyone intuits that this band has been created to pay the sound of the second half of the 80’s and even of the early 90’s until the Grunge ended Hair Metal, Sleazy Hard and Glam Metal. Bands like Mötley Crüe, AC / DC, Jon Bon, Danger Danger, Van Halen, Ratt, ZZ Top and even the AOR of combos like Survivor they are the breeding ground in which the debut of the English has been founded. The songs are direct, very fresh, yes, indebted to an era and style that gave so much to music more than three decades ago. I’m left with five themes, the super Crüe initial of “Intensity”, “Lost In The Dark”of palpitations Survivor, the mega-cool Too Bad For Baby and the ‘acedecianos’ “She Bites Hard” and “Back”, the latter very boogie blues. If you like this move and you like classic sounds with great songs, wonderful voices and unbeatable riffs of the time … this is your band! …

PASSION – PASSION (2020)

2020-04-23

8 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0

About the Author