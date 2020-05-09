In 1986, three sisters from different fields, administration, nursing and communication, decided to change the direction of their lives by betting on flowers. The desire to bring flower consumption to people’s daily lives and the lack of companies in the segment in the market made Nelita, Sofia and Valéria Wadhy to seek knowledge and learning about the sector in São Paulo and create the first floriculture in Ribeirão Black.

From the flower shop, the company started to operate in the party business and also left for a small industry of natural terracotta vases that worked until 2019. Brazil grew, the market consumed more decoration, the company expanded the product mix and looked for other business niches, thus creating the Casa de Família Móveis.

Mother to daughter business

The family bond has always been very strong and present in the company’s history. Laura Wadhy, daughter of Sofia, one of the partners, closely followed the expansion of the group and today is in charge of the Casa de Família Móveis. “I have memories of myself at the store since I was very young. I always worked there for the holidays, made packages and helped with what I needed. But it was at the age of 29 that I went to work for the group. I had had experiences in several branches and after living in São Paulo for six years, I thought it was time to go back “, says Laura.

In 2014 when DonaFlor turned 30, the store moved to a new address and Laura was definitely ahead of Casa de Família placing the company as one of the most promising Saccaro resellers in Ribeirão and region. “It was always a dream to have her around. After experiences in other sectors, but always linked to” form and function “I believe she felt safer and chose to come and stay with us. It was a joy, a dream come true. I’m sure that it’s not easy to work with a mother, we’re from two generations with different corporate world views but that complement each other. And that’s what gave the group freshness and modernity ”, explains Sofia.

Architecture by choice and inspiration

Growing up among flowers, decoration and furniture projects and watching her mother work with architects discussing design trends, inspired the choice of the profession. “My mother was always very respectful in relation to my choices. It made me feel free to decide, but because I was always close to her and the businesses she conducted, I ended up being inspired and opting for architecture and I think she was very happy”, she evaluates Laura.

Admiration at work and in life

The admiration for the family business, the history they have built, and the desire to make sure everything continues to work is what mother and daughter have the most in common professionally. “I think my mother is more daring than I am, safer to face challenging moments like the one we are living in now. What I admire most about her professionally is her dedication to work, her interest in everything that is beautiful, an absence of impressive laziness. In personal life, care for the family and the desire to see everyone well “, comments the architect.

Sofia explains that the two have in common good taste, the search for the new and prudence. “Our differences are few, after all we are from different generations, but with a lot of conversation and respect for what each one understands more, we solve everything. I admire her tranquility, wisdom, kindness and responsibility. And what matters most in all this is that I love her more than she imagines “, concludes mother and businesswoman Sofia Wadhy.

