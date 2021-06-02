Passing the ITV will be more difficult from today: key changes

Starting today, June 1, a series of important changes come into effect when passing the ITV of your car. We detail them.

June 1, 2021 (09:05 CET)

As of today, June 1, new and important changes in ITV come into force

Has arrived the day D, today Tuesday, June 1, a series of important changes come into force for which it will be more difficult and demanding to pass the ITV of your vehicle.

As reported a few days ago by the association that includes the majority of vehicle technical inspection stations in our country (AECA-ITV), from today June 1, the so-called new revision 7.5.0 of the ITV Procedure Manual enters into force. This new manual includes important new features and rules that must be met when passing the inspection. Next, we detail the main modifications.

MAIN CHANGES: ABS AND MIRRORS

One of the main changes in the new ITV corresponds to the vehicles equipped with the anti-lock braking system or more commonly known as ABS system. At the time of the inspection, if the station operators detect a failure in its operation, instead of being considered a minor failure, it is considered as a serious defect.

The second major change in ITV affects rear view mirrors and more specifically to your possible detachment. At the time of inspection if the operators detect that the mirrors are not properly anchored and they can fall while the vehicle is moving, This defect will be considered a serious failure (before, it was considered a minor failure) so it would entail not passing the ITV.

It should be remembered, according to the DGT website, that the Serious defects mean not passing the ITV and disable the vehicle to circulate on public roads, except for its transfer to the workshop. In addition, it is necessary to repeat the inspection in a period not exceeding two months.

CHECKING THE VEHICLE DATA

Another of the important changes that come into force as of today in the Spanish ITV stations is the one referring to the possibility that the orDrivers and technicians can check the data of the driving license through the General Register of Vehicles of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), if this has not been presented during the review.

VEHICLES FROM THE UNITED KINGDOM

The output of UK The European Union has also brought some changes that are included in the new manual. Thus, the vehicles from that country who want to enroll in Spain will be considered vvehicles from third countries. Therefore, they will be required to meet all the necessary requirements for the registration of said vehicles and carry out the necessary import procedures.

ANTI COVID-19 SANITARY MEASURES ARE MAINTAINED

The new manual collects and maintains hygiene and prevention measures that were launched due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the aim of guaranteeing the ITV facilities security for both users and those who work at the stations.

For this reason and with the objective of reducing the chances of contagion, the test of gas emission, in those vehicles with difficult access to the OBD (On Board Diagnostics), because it involves possible contact with the user, it is done by inserting a sensor into the exhaust.

In the vIn goods vehicles weighing more than 3500 kg and in buses, OBD control is maintained, with the necessary PPE equipment for the ITV operator, since it is necessary to access the vehicle for other types of inspections in addition to emissions.