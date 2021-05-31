Passing the ITV from June will be more complicated. How does it change?

Enlarge

Less than 24 hours before the ITV regulations change, here we explain which are the most important modifications that come into effect from June 1.

Since tomorrow, June 1, a new regulation on the technical inspection of vehicles (ITV) will come into force. A change that aims adapt technical inspection to new technologies, specifying at the same time and more clearly and precisely some of the review processes for the operators.

Although these modifications do not affect the financial penalty of € 200 to be paid by the driver if his vehicle has an expired or unfavorable ITV and € 500 if you drive with a negative MOTYes, there are modifications regarding the functionality of the systems.

One of the main changes that comes with the new legislation is the modification in the severity of the ABS non-functioning defect when it is mandatory to wear it. Since June 1, the anti-lock braking system has been some type of failure goes from being considered a minor defect to a serious defect. The same circumstance occurs with a possible detachment of the rear view mirrors, which will also be considered a serious defect.

With a broken mirror, we will not pass the ITV.

And it is that serious defects generate a rejection of the inspection and disable the vehicle to circulate on public roads except for transfer to the workshop. Therefore, this new Regulations will tighten the review. In the same way, be careful to take all the papers with you because if you go without a driving license, from the ITV they will be able to verify said data through the General Registry of Vehicles of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

Finally, the new ITV procedure manual adapts equally to British Brexit. And it is that from now on vehicles from the United Kingdom that want to register in Spain will be considered models from third countries. Thus, the necessary import procedures must be carried out, among other elements.