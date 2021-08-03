Passing 5 cars at the start was unrealistic

The Hungarian Grand Prix by Charles Leclerc lasted just a few hundred meters. On a track conditioned by the rain that fell minutes before the start, the pilot of Ferrari was one of the victims of the many crashes that occurred at Turn 1.

Leclerc approached the first stop with great caution, away from the chaos caused by Valtteri Bottas and that affected both Red Bull by Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez as well as Lando Norris McLaren, all this while the Ferrari driver was hit on the right side by Lance Stroll.

The Aston Martin driver also completely misplaced his braking position at Turn 1, cutting through the grass and crashing into the Monegasque’s SF21.

Charles was forced to leave after venting his understandable anger in a fiery message on the team’s radio.

“It was like a good game of bowling. A Sunday like that, before summer break, it sucked. I don’t know how it was possible. “Those were the first words of a dejected Leclerc who arrived before the microphones of Sky Sport F1.

Leclerc then pointed out the serious mistake made today by Stroll. The Canadian attempted an impossible overtaking in poor grip conditions, causing a blow that angered the Monegasque.

“I was starting five or six positions behind. I have also exaggerated in the past at the start, but today, trying to gain five positions in the first corner was unrealistic.”

Also read:

“I’m frustrated because I knew I had a chance to get it right. I started out cautiously and that’s how it ended.

“It is not for me to judge what happened, but I am sure that the stewards saw what happened,” said the Monegasque before learning about the five-position penalty that the Canadian will have to pay in the Belgian Grand Prix, similar to that of Bottas.

GALLERY: The Hungarian GP for Charles Leclerc

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and George Russell, Williams, on the grid

1/10

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Arrancada Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

2/10

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, after a crash on the first lap

3/10

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 with damage

4/10

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 laments after being left out of the race

5/10

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 withdraws from the race

6/10

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 withdraws from the race

7/10

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, gets out of his damaged car

8/10

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, gets out of his damaged car

9/10

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

10/10

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images