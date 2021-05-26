Passenger who left Southwest Airlines flight attendant toothless was charged with assault by San Diego police



A Southwest Airlines plane.

Photo: Bruce Bennet / Getty Images

Authorities in San Diego, California, charged a passenger with two teeth missing from a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in the middle of an attack on the plane after the employee asked her to fasten her seatbelt.

The Associated Press news agency reported yesterday that the incident occurred during a flight from Sacramento to San Diego, California, last Sunday morning.

On Tuesday, San Diego police said they arrested 28-year-old Vyvianna Quinonez. The woman faces assault charges with serious bodily harm.

“The passenger repeatedly ignored regular onboard instructions and became physically and verbally abusive upon landing,” said Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz.

The flight attendant has not been identified. Paramedics transferred her to a hospital for treatment, and has already been discharged. The employee will remain in San Diego in recovery.

Photos circulating on social media show the victim with part of his face bloody after the attack.

A video from Fox 5 shows the moment when the alleged attacker leaves the plane escorted.

In the wake of the incident, Lyn Montgomery, the president of Transport Workers Union Local 556 representing airline employees requested a greater presence of federal marshals on airplanes.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that airlines have reported 2,500 incidents involving problem passengers, including 1,900 cases of travelers refusing to wear the mask despite the federal rule for such purposes.

For Southwest, between April 8 and May 15 477 incidents of misconduct by passengers have been reported.