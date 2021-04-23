Passenger was stabbed to death in New York subway station



Anarchy and crime in the NYC Subway.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

An apparently homeless man was stabbed to death inside a subway station in Queens (NYC) very early this morning.

The unidentified victim was stabbed around 6 a.m. on the southbound platform of the station. Grand Avenue / Newtown of the M and R lines in Elmhurst, police said.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead. The motive for the attack remained unclear until noon. The suspect fled and police did not immediately have a description.

Crime rates in the Subway fell in March compared to the previous month, but are still much higher than where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recently released NYPD statistics, the New York Post noted.

Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.