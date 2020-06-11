© NYPD / NEWS12

The police are looking for this man

NYPD is looking for a man suspected of trying to rape two women on the New York Subway, less than two hours apart and in broad daylight.

The first attempt was on the Upper West Side in Manhattan and the second on Windsor Terrace in Brooklyn, according to investigators.

Both attacks occurred on Saturday. The first around 11:35 a.m. inside Broadway station and West 72nd St.

A 36-year-old woman said the suspect prevented her passage, He dragged her to the end of the platform and tried to sexually assault her.

Police say the victim defended himself, tearing his face and he left. But less than two hours later, he attacked again, in another county.

The second victim was a 25-year-old woman who had boarded an F line train on Jay Street. The young woman reported to the police that when they approached Prospect Park station, the suspect hit her, threw her on a bench, climbed on top of her and lifted her skirt.

A witness alerted a driver, who entered the car and yelled at the suspect, who escaped again.

News 12 reported that both victims were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.

NYPD released a photo of the suspect. He is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30, about 5 feet 4 inches and weighing 140 pounds. Police say he has brown eyes and short, straight hair.

Whoever has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also through the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

