Passenger stabbed in head at Times Sq, New York City Subway station with NYPD station

Go on unstoppable violence in the New York Subway, even in stations that have NYPD police stations. Last night, a man received a cut to the head inside the popular Times Square station, the city’s tourist hub.

Just before 7 p.m., FDNY officials responded to a reported stabbing at the station. The 35-year-old unidentified victim was waiting on the platform for lines 1, 2 and 3 when she was attacked. The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. No arrests were immediately announced, nor was a possible cause of the attack discussed.

Earlier this week, An off-duty NYPD officer was also stabbed in the head with a pair of scissors in Union Square, another station where an NYPD barracks operates. That aggressor was arrested.

Crime underground and in general are still on the rise. “The next mayor will inherit a city that has seen a recent spike in crime, and residents will speak out about their concerns about Metro safety,” Pix11 analyzed.

The Mayor Bill de Blasio He has repeatedly stated that his government has sent more police to the Metro and that it is working to reduce homelessness and gun violence, but the results have not been seen, on the contrary, shootings in the streets and violence inside the subway have increased. .

“The city itself has ignored the homeless population,” criticized community advocate Alpheaus Marcus. “The shelters kick them out in the morning and if they don’t come back at a certain time, it is better that they go elsewhere. The cycle begins again and again ”.

This year there have been several homicides and natural deaths in the New York subway, as well as robberies and incidents of violence, some more serious than others. While overall crime on the Metro, including four of the seven most serious categories, has decreased, felony assaults have increased in 2021. The violence led New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to claim in May that the subway was not safe for children.

NYC’s violence and “mental health crisis” are wreaking havoc on the transportation system, denounced the interim president of transit, Sarah Feinberg, in a letter sent in January to Mayor De Blasio. In February, the city added 644 police officers to the Metro, but an MTA poll in April found that less than half of the passengers (45%) had noticed the additional officers.

