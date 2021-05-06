Passenger locked himself in the driver’s cab of the New York Subway; three service paralyzes within a few hours



Hundreds of people sleep and roam in the Metro.

Photo: ANDRÉS CORREA GUATARASMA

A man with apparent mental health problems barricaded himself inside a New York City Subway driver’s cab, paralyzing service on the J line for more than an hour.

Was the first incident of three in a span of four hours that yesterday generated interruptions in the city’s underground transport, plagued by reports of violence and even homicides this year.

The confrontation aboard the J train in the Lower Manhattan Broad Street Station began shortly after 9 a.m., when the man, who was described by officials as a mentally ill, locked himself in the operator’s cab while he was holding a wooden paddle.

After he refused to leave, MTA workers called the police. An hour and a half later, the man was detained and the trains at the station resumed service. Paramedics took the intruder to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Later in Brooklyn around 10:20 am, Another apparently mentally ill passenger knocked on the operator’s door of a Line 4 train at the Crown Heights-Utica Avenue station. Later, jumped onto the platform between two train cars and fled when police arrived. The service was interrupted for about 15 minutes, authorities said.

Then shortly before 1pm, a rebellious passenger hit the emergency brake on a D train, broke two windows and jumped on the tracks near the station Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In this case the service was delayed for about 40 minutes.

“Three incidents in less than four hours involving people who threatened to harm NYCT employees is a stark reminder of why the City needs to increase essential mental health services and police officers as soon as possible ”, MTA spokeswoman Meredith Daniels said in a statement.

The MTA’s largest union, TWU Local 100, had a similar reaction on the chaotic chain of events. “These incidents highlight the mental illness crisis in the Subway and the need for more mental health services and uniformed police there,” their statement said, quoted by the New York Post. “More resources are needed to address the worsening situation.”

On Monday of this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo again criticized the insecurity and presence of homeless people that is affecting the return of passengers to the Metro after the pandemic.

NYC’s violence and “mental health crisis” are wreaking havoc on the transportation system, denounced the interim president of transit, Sarah Feinberg, in a letter sent in January to Mayor Bill de Blasio. In February, the city added 644 police officers to the Metro, but an April poll found that less than half of the passengers (45%) had noticed the additional officers.