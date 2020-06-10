manufacturer EHang hopes the machine will soon be able to function as a flying taxi. “data-reactid =” 32 “> A drone large enough to carry human passengers was unveiled in China this week, and manufacturer EHang hopes the machine will soon be able to function as a flying taxi.

The EHang 216 reaches a maximum speed of almost 130 km / h and is autonomous, as it receives instructions through a 4G or 5G telephone network from a command or control center.

It can carry a load of up to 220 kg and covers a range of up to 32 km.

The plane is fully electric and can be charged in an hour by plugging it into the grid, says EHang.

It does not require a runway to take off.

EHang said: “Autonomous flight technology eliminates the possibility of failure or malfunction caused by human error.”

“Passengers just have to sit down and enjoy the ride without having to worry about controlling or operating the aircraft.”

An EHang 216 unmanned flying taxi taking off in a 2019 photo.

Earlier this year, the company was awarded the world’s first license to use drones to transport goods in China.

Hu Huazhi, Founder, President and CEO of EHang, said: “We are delighted that the AACC (Chinese Civil Aviation Administration) and EHang are leading the world’s first commercial test license for UAVs, by its acronym in English for air logistics uses. This approval is of great importance.

“For EHang, that allows us to increase our advantage as pioneers and accelerate the commercialization of UAV technology and air mobility solutions for logistics purposes.

“It also lays the groundwork for regulators around the world to jointly explore and establish a coordinated, supportive and sustainable regulatory environment. This will benefit the long-term development of promising Urban Air Mobility (MAU) applications. ”

A drone taxi model exhibited at the World Mobile Congress.

AeroMobil has already conducted flight tests with passenger drones in Slovakia and Kitty Hawk has done the same in the United States.

Experts have predicted that the flying car market could be worth $ 1 billion by 2030.

The biggest barrier to flying cars is regulation, especially in the UK, where the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sets the rules.

The CAA has said that any flying vehicle would be treated in exactly the same way as other light aircraft and that it will be “many years” before they can fly without a pilot.

Rob waugh