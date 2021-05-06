Passenger car sales April 2021: 34% less than in 2019 …

After everything that happened in recent months due to the pandemic, car sales continue to reflect very negative data for the automotive sector. As is logical, the registrations for April 2021 have been much higher than those of the same month of the year 2020, but we remember that the dealerships were closed and only 4,100 units sold were registered.

During the past month, a total of 78,595 passenger car units were registered in Spain. If we compare the data for the first four months of 2020 and 2021, the growth has been only 18.8% (with a total of 264,655 registrations), remembering how we said before that the points of sale were closed for many weeks in 2020.

The actual comparison should be made with 2019. If we compare with the month of April 2019, the decrease is no less than 34.2%, which is said soon. The values ​​are even worse if we compare the first quarter of 2019 with that of 2021, with a decrease of 39.3%.

All these data reflect the bad situation that Spanish society is going through, both at a private and professional level. And it is that in addition to the real economic problems, the uncertainty in all senses does not help at all.

Channel registrations

Rental

On this occasion, and of course, we have to compare the data just received with that of 2019. On the particular channel the fall in April represents a brutal 46.5%. As is logical, these rent a car companies live mainly from tourism, a sector that has been very hard hit by this crisis.

Companies

Turning to companies, the decline is not as pronounced as in renters or individuals. Despite this, the trend continues to be very negative with a decrease of 20.5 %.

Individuals

As always, the channel that concerns us the most is that of individuals. It’s a shame, but the situation is really complicated with a 35% drop in April 2021, and nothing less than a 44.6% in the first four months. I repeat, always comparing with 2019 and not with 2020.

Source – ANFAC