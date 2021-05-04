Passenger car registrations fall 34.2% in April

Enlarge

The Spanish employers’ association of manufacturers, Anfac, reveals the data of the new car market in our country during the month of April.

The new vehicle market continues to decline. Last April there were 78,595 deliveries of new passenger cars, which translates into a 34.2% drop compared to the same month two years ago. It should be clarified that, of course, we must compare figures with the year 2019, because April 2020 was practically canceled due to the state of alarm for coronavirus. In any case, this data represents the end of one of the worst months in the sector since the 2008 economic crisis. According to Anfac itself, factors such as the pandemic, uncertainty about vaccination, successive waves, lack of tourism, economic crisis and the rise in registration tax continue to affect the market.

VIDEO | Comparison: Citroën C4 vs. Peugeot 2008 PureTech 155 CV EAT8

Passenger car registrations in April by channel

The private channel is once again the channel with the highest number of sales (29,349 units) above that of companies. Of course, deliveries to families fell 35% due to the absence of stimuli to purchase for part of the demand. Companies lose 20.5% of their sales compared to April 2019 (28,954 units), while car rentals lose 46.5% (20,292 units.) In the accumulated of the year, sales to individuals They fell 44.6% compared to the first four months of 2019 and renters, 49.7%.

Light commercial vehicles reached 15,875 units sold in April, which implies almost 22% less than in the same month of 2019. So far in 2021, light commercial sales have fallen 24.6% to 56,403 units.

“The recovery that we estimated towards the second semester is being delayed and we do not see, at the moment, reasons for a change in trend. Economic uncertainty, the slowdown in vaccinations and the lack of incentives for many consumers for renewal continue to affect sales volumes. If there are no incentives to renew the park, at least it would be convenient not to penalize the purchase of new vehicles and avoid consumer uncertainty, maintaining stable tools so useful in order to reduce pollution in cities such as DGT labels, “says the Director of Communication of Anfac, Noemi Navas.

Best-selling brands in April 2021

SEAT: 9,183 units. Volkswagen: 7,426 units. Peugeot: 6,201 units. Toyota: 5,207 units. Renault: 4,648 units. Kia: 4,455 units. Citroën: 4,189 units. Audi: 3,679 units. Mercedes: 3,478 units. Hyundai: 3,376 units.

Best-selling models in April 2021

SEAT Arona: 2,979 units. SEAT Ibiza: 2,872 units. Peugeot 2008: 2,048 units. Volkswagen Polo: 1,858 units. Peugeot 3008: 1,663 units. Dacia Sandero: 1,600 units. Volkswagen T-Cross: 1,585 units. SEAT Ateca: 1,518 units. Hyundai Tucson: 1,506 units. FIAT 500: 1,482 units.

Regarding fuels, 49.1% of the cars sold in April 2021 correspond to gasoline engines, while 20.5% were diesel versions and the remaining 30.4%, more ecological alternatives. In this sense, 1,812 units of pure electric vehicles were delivered (almost 130% more than in April 2019), 3,076 units of plug-in hybrids (362.6% more), 1,865 units of gas vehicles (39.4% less) and about 18,900 units of conventional hybrids (139% more.)