Fernando Gamboa, a former defender of River, Newell’s and Boca, recalled old anecdotes on TNT Sports and recounted details of his relationship with Daniel Passarella, whom he coached at the Millionaire back in 1993-94.

“I left River because Passarella wanted me to leave, without any sports justification and for other things … I say things as they are, once they won the place for me, because I played poorly and recognized it. But if Passarella had not behaved as he behaved towards me, I would have made my career at River. But one day Passarella woke up and well … he said I had to go“he said

Along the same lines, the former defender of the Argentine National Team told an incredible anecdote that he lived when he signed his contract with River: “He made me cut my hair when I got back from Newell’s. I didn’t see that he was shaved in the ’78 World Cup, eh … But it’s okay, he had me cut because surely someone looked at me badly, I don’t know. He had the idea that you had to cut your hair. They went looking for me at my house with Tolo Gallego, then Passarella and a leader came. They rush me with the contract and I told my environment to close the River business. “

And he continued: “After signing the contract, he takes me to the house with him, with the representative. He showed me the house, which I know … We sat down, he looked at me and he said: ‘Look, by Monday you have to cut your hair’. You laugh, but you would have told me earlier. If they told me before, I would fight. It was the same as going to Boca, they were the biggest clubs … I returned home with terrible sadness and my wife asked me what was wrong. It was full length, it had very long hair. She took pity on me and I had to cut it, what do you want me to do? He gave me a snip and I looked like Christopher Columbus. I cut it to my shoulders. Later when I went to Boca I cut everything, what will it be … “.

“I left River thanks to my friend Passarella who kicked me out. I say this clearly because people ask. I didn’t leave, I left because they told me ‘you have to go’. It was in the past, I am not resentful or anything … Passarella hurt River before becoming president. I left River because Passarella wanted me to leave without any significant sports, “he closed.

.