Passage du Gois, the submerged road | Motor

If you have ever dreamed of rolling your car over the waves of the sea, this is the closest you will be to fulfilling that dream. Too close…

Throughout the world we can find countless peculiar roads … and dangerous. There are those that border ravines, that have more curves than straight ones, or that suffer from all kinds of inclement weather. But none look like Passage du Gois, the submerged road.

Passage du Gois or the Gois Pass it is a 4.5 kilometer road that connects the island of Noirmoutier in Barbâtre (France), with the mainland, in the town of Beauvoir-sur-Mer, in Vendée.

Logic tells us that a road that reaches an island has to cross the sea. The peculiarity of the Paso del Gois is that it is at sea level, and for several hours a day … below it. It is one of the few submerged roads in the world. You can see it in this video:

In the low tide hours, at low tide, cars can circulate relatively normally, to get to the island by road.

But at high tide, when the tide rises, twice a day, the road is submerged between 1.3 and 4 meters under water. As seen in the video, it is common for many cars to get trapped because the tide rises faster than they expected, and they end up floating on the shore.

As this photo shows, some sections have stakes at the edges of the road so that lagging drivers can see the course when the water begins to wash off the road. They can also be seen the towers that are scattered throughout the area:

These towers, which in some sections are a simple pole with stairs and in others with a platform on top, are designed to drivers and passersby caught in the rising tide.

In the sections where the road is submerged up to 4 meters, they have no choice but to abandon the vehicle to its fate and get on one of these platforms, so as not to drown.

The locals have very controlled tidal times, but many tourists have been trapped, despite the fact that crossing the entire section takes just over 5 minutes. But the tide rises very fast in the Bay of Bourgneuf.

It seems incomprehensible that the Paso del Gois has been open for years. Luckily in 1971 it was built the Bridge of Noirmoutier, which allows you to reach the island without danger.

But there is a detour to take and it is longer, so many drivers are still using this dangerous road to save time.

Interestingly, in 1999 a stage of the Tour de France crossed the Passage du Gois, but the wet asphalt caused numerous crashes, including that of the favorite Alex Zülle.