Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, Announced the creation of a fundraising campaign, aimed at users of the social network, with the aim of gathering $ 20 million, to be destined for two research centers fighting to combat the coronavirus COVID-19. But after the long history of scandals and entanglements behind the computer scientist and his company, controversy arises about whether he really is campaign has altruistic ends or if simply the CEO of Facebook you want to stop your neck with someone else’s shirt, as they say over there.

In any case, we would have to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Zuckerberg assures that if the goal is reached $ 20 million — donors can contribute even more — your company will match this amount in two different funds. The first $ 10 million will be assigned to the United Nations Foundation and the Solidarity Fund for Response to COVID-19 of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Meanwhile, the other $ 10 million matched by Facebook, will be delivered directly to the Foundation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a Facebook post, the 34-year-old businessman assured that “Many people have told us that they want to help fight the coronavirus but they are not sure how to do it, so we have worked with the United Nations Foundation and the World Health Organization to start a FSolidarity Response Wave COVID-19, where anyone can make a donation ”.

But the company has also made its own contributions to support global efforts related to COVID-19. Initially, Facebook Inc, owned by the eponymous social network and Instagram announced that It would allow free announcements from the WHO, in order to eradicate fake news regarding the new coronavirus.

Now a new initiative joins the fight. According to Forbes, everyone funds raised from advertising so much of Facebook and Instagram will go to support WHO’s global efforts to track the outbreak, help patients, and accelerate the development of a new vaccine and treatment.

In addition, other tech giants have also begun taking steps to combat the pandemic. The Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the first days of March 2020 that his company was providing $ 25 million in advertising credits donated to both WHO and government agencies.

The publication ensures that both the firm and its employees have separately donated more than a million dollars to support the efforts. While for his part, Amazon and Microsoft have done the same by individually donating a million dollars to research centers. So it is not unusual or unusual for Facebook to join the cause with this funding campaign to support those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.