Shakira is one of the most loved Colombians worldwide, and her unforgettable movements have marked a before and after in the Barranquilla’s career.

April 10, 20202: 34 hours

Shakira She is definitely one of the few most original, sincere and humble celebrities that exist, this girl in spite of the years has not changed her essence or charisma. From the first moment we met her, she has only dedicated herself to improving her techniques more and more.

Day by day the dances of this woman are more practiced around the world, and it is that she makes them look super easy and fun. It seems that she was born for the dance!

The interpreter of “Waka waka” thanks to her popularity has thousands of fans who post her best photos and moments, where she is remembered with much love, this time, one of her “fanpages” posted a nice memory of the chestnut.

Shak at the moment she is protected in her dwelling with her family, but, despite being very loved, in one of her publications she was harshly criticized by almost all her fans.

There is no doubt that although she was not very supported that time, she will always continue to be in a very important place in everyone’s hearts.

.