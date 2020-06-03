The film “Mamma Roma”, classic by Italian filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini, will be shown for free on the recently launched Sesc São Paulo streaming platform, starting this Thursday (4), in an attempt to ensure more entertainment during social isolation . Curated by the Cinesesc team, the “Cinema em Casa” initiative, which can be accessed on the Sesc Digital platform, at the link sesc.org.br/cinemaemcasa, will make four films available each week, all free. The main highlight of this first week will be the Italian feature film by Pasolini, which tells the story of Anna Magnani, a middle-aged prostitute who struggles to achieve a decent future for her son. The teenager, however, is rebellious and does not want to know about working or studying. In addition, the woman’s past comes back to terrify her.

The film was awarded at the Venice Film Festival in the categories best actress for Anna Magnan and Italian Cinema Clubs for the director.

On the schedule are still the Brazilian documentaries, “O Homem da Cabine” (2008), by Cristiano Burlan, a tribute to cinema projectionists, and Chilean, “O Pacto de Adriana” (2017), directed by Lissette Orozco, who addresses the bloody dictatorship in the country, in addition to the Brazilian animation Historietas Assombradas – O Filme, by Victor-Hugo Borges, aimed at children and youth.

The films will be available for a specified period, with changes and new premieres weekly every Thursday. There will also be the possibility of extending the exhibition, according to public demand, in addition to special sessions for shorter periods.

