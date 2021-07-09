Paso de Elsa leaves “rain” of doubts about the future of the Big Apple in the face of climate change

This late Friday afternoon, the entire New York City Subway system was 100% operational, after Storm Elsa flooded a group of stations, an impact that raised the question of whether the Big Apple was prepared to climate change. And even more so, for the “busy” hurricane season expected this year.

Train stations 1 like 125th and 157th Street in Manhattan and the line 4 particularly 149 St in The Bronx, they suffered the most terrible effects of the storm, with images of passengers crossing flooded platforms and stairs that became “waterfalls”.

Faced with the “downpour” of criticism, Sarah Feinberg, acting president of the NYC Transit agency explained to local media that the flooding of the stations on Thursday was the result of a confluence of factors: underground drains overwhelmed by the ferocity of the rain, vents and stairs affected for the same reason, and street level flooding that arrived inside the stations.

“This storm hit us in places that normally they do not overflow with water“, Summed up the official.

Some subway system already got there. This is the 157th St. 1 line right now. @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio pic.twitter.com/xyfTAUPPNu – Paullee 🤠 #TaxTheRich (@PaulleeWR) July 8, 2021

“We are not prepared”

Flood risks are one of the great enemies of the New York subway system, where work is still underway in response to Hurricane Sandy, which hit the Big Apple nearly a decade ago.

“This is what happens when the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) makes poor spending decisions for decades. We need congestion pricing as soon as possible to protect stations from flooding, raise inputs, and add green infrastructure, to absorb floods. sudden storm currents“Reacted Eric Adams, the Democratic candidate for Mayor of New York City.

Nine years after the devastating effects of Storm Sandy, still billions of dollars in damage, prompts the MTA to continue an effort to turn temporary repairs into permanent solutions, in the most vulnerable areas of the extensive network. which is 117 years old.

“Much of the transit system is in very vulnerable areas,” he told The City digital media a couple of months ago, Cortney Worrall, president of Waterfront Alliance, which advocates planning along the city’s shores.

“The Subway was built at a time when we did not understand that climate change it was going to be a threat ”, concluded the expert.

Faced with the worrying effects of one of the first climatic phenomena expected in this hurricane season that ends in November, Worral declared: We are not prepared. Climate adaptation, resilient infrastructure and design guidelines do not receive enough attention. It doesn’t matter if you live near the coast or not. Everyone is at risk.