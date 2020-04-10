The brand new director of Malbrán Institute, Pascual Fidelio, assured this Thursday that all the laboratories that are part of this organism are testing “all suspected cases” of coronaviruses registered in Argentina, so “it is not true” that new infected are being hidden.

During an interview on América TV, the expert specified that there are 35 establishments in the country that are carrying out this task, some of which have certain “Drawbacks with the equipment, but in general everyone is already testing”.

In this sense, Fidelio highlighted that those located in the provinces of Córdoba, Santa Fe, Tierra del Fuego and Santa Cruzas well as that of the Buenos aires city “They already have the necessary kits” to do it “.

“The network laboratories are testing all the suspicious cases there are. People say that we are hiding the cases and they are not. All possible infected in Argentina are being tested, in all jurisdictions, “he said.

In addition, he added: “We, when this started and we were the only institute, we were testing about 400 cases a day and now we are at 300, 250, 400. It means that in the rest of the country their tests are being done. The Ministry of Health, with Ginés González (García) at the helm, is injecting a budget to buy half a million kits, that is what is to come “, stressed.

The director of the Institute explained that “New laboratories are being added to the network, from universities, CONICET and other hospitals “, and stressed that” this is a whole stage of preparation because there has been a shortage of these kits around the world “

“The big difference that one can find is that this is a new virus and that questions everyone, the scientists, the doctors. The word is not dangerous, it is uncertainty. We have to learn a lot because there are strains that are more dangerous than others, that are more contagious than others, “he said.

In this sense, the director of Malbrán stressed that in this context it is necessary to “be very dynamic, very agile and not fall asleep” because this “It is a new disease like polio and HIV were at the time.”

“We are in the presence of disease in a world that is vulnerable, riddled with uncertainty, complex and ambiguous. When this happens there are no borders, there are already lines on the map, there are no walls, there is too much mobility in the whole world. The decisions to be made must be made within the framework of global understanding, not only in relation to how the disease works ”, closed the professional.