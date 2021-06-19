Pascal Wehrlein meets Superpole again at the Puebla Formula E ePrix

Back in February 2019, at a ‘roval’ circuit located in Mexico, Pascal Wehrlein achieved his first Superpole for a Formula E ePrix. Two years and four months later, at a ‘roval’ circuit located in Mexico, Pascal Wehrlein achieved his second Superpole for a Formula E ePrix. In between, a lot has changed, including the world, the German rider’s team and the track where the achievement was achieved. Thus the things, the member of Porsche has been made with the preferential position for the race of Puebla.

In the usually injured group with the first six of the general that opened the hostilities, the best located was António Félix da Costa, the most recent winner at the Monaco ePrix, who finished in 12th place just ahead of Mitch Evans, and not far behind what would have been the time needed to break the cut. The leader of the contest was not so lucky Robin Frijns, whose only attempt was hampered by a large tire block that condemns him to start from 22nd and third to last place.

Free practice was held in the wet in Puebla.

With an excellent lap, Maximilian Günther managed to be the outsider of Group 3 who sneaked into the fight for the Superpole, of which Alexander Sims fell short to secure seventh place. Without managing to maximize his advantage as a member of Group 4, Lucas di Grassi also stayed close to entering the final session in eighth place, just ahead of a good Sérgio Sette Câmara who accumulates five races without scoring points, and who will have to leave last also by the 20 penalty positions that each Dragon pilot will assume for changing the inventors.

In the final session, Wehrlein took the final turn, and the German pilot gave the callus with a time of 1: 23.780, with an outstanding intermediate sector in which it made a difference. Oliver Rowland and rookie Jake Dennis came close to just one tenth, while Jean-Éric Vergne and Maximilian Günther equalized the positions obtained in the last classification. Finally, any attempt by Edoardo Mortara was thwarted by losing control of the rear of the car at Turn 11.

Behind, René Rast completed in ninth position ahead of André Lotterer’s Porsche 99X, and the rookie Joel Eriksson posted a decent performance with the 14th fastest time overall. in Group 4, as a replacement for a Nico Müller competing in the DTM this weekend. As part of Dragon, Eriksson will have a somewhat calmer learning from the back row of a grid where tomorrow he will have a second chance to apply what he assimilated today.

Classification 1 of the Puebla ePrix of Formula E 2020-21

Pilot Pos

TeamSingle-seaterTime1st Pascal Wehrlein

Porsche

Porsche 99x electric

1: 23,780

2nd Oliver Rowland

Nissan

Nissan IM03

+ 0.058

3rd Jake DennisBMW and Andretti

BMW iFE.21 + 0.099

4th Jean-Eric Vergne

DS Techeetah

DS E-Tense FE21 + 0.502

5th Maximilian Günther

BMW i Andretti

BMW iFE.21

+ 1,315

6th Eduardo Mortara

Mercedes

Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02

+ 3,437

7th Alexander Sims

Mahindra

Mahindra M7 Electro1: 24.4258ºLucas di Grassi

Audi

Audi e-Tron FE07

1: 24.4899º René RastAudi

Audi e-Tron FE071: 24.81810ºAndré LottererPorschePorsche 99X Electric1: 24.832