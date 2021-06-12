Pascal Siakam, five months out: Toronto Raptors player undergoes shoulder surgery

Pascal Siakam the next five months will be spent on leave. The player of Toronto raptorsAs the franchise announced on Friday, he underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum (ring of tissue) in his left shoulder last week.

In this way, Siakam will miss the training camp and the first weeks of competition of the 2021/22 season due to injury, which will begin on October 19. The Cameroonian has played 56 games with Toronto this past regular season, where he has averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.