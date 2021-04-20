‘Pasapalabra’ doubles to ‘El Precio Justo’ and ‘El Chiringuito’ makes the most of it with the visit of Florentino Pérez

The Pasapalabra contest, on Antena 3, is intractable and has a loyal audience that has not been tempted to change the channel with the premiere of The Fair Price on Telecinco, which this Monday began its daily broadcasts on the same strip.

Pasapalabra got 26.6% screen share, its second best historical share, and 3,326,000 viewers. The premiere of the Carlos Sobera contest on Telecinco was 13.5% and 1,701,000 viewers, a figure that was below the last section of Sálvame, the format it replaced.

This Monday Josep Pedrerol and El chiringuito also did a great thing on Mega, which he did a 7.8% share and 377,000 viewers thanks to the visit of the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez and marking an audience data that is an annual maximum.

In the prime time of the first day of the week Mujer, on Antena 3 it scored 18.5% and 2,119,000 viewers, followed by Survivientes: Ultima hora, on Telecinco, which added 12.2% and 2,088,000 viewers and The Dancer, at La 1, with 8.2% and 1,116,000 viewers.

The Blockbuster: Thieves, in La Sexta took 7.3% and 928,000 and the Caronte series, in Cuatro, 5.7% and 723,000 viewers.